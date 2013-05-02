‘The Great Gatsby’ New York Premiere: Red Carpet Recap

The wait is over! After over a year of anticipation (and a release delay of six months), “The Great Gatsby” finally hits theaters next Friday—and last night, the film’s stars all hit the red carpet for the premiere at New York’s Avery Fisher Hall at Lincoln Center. A major focus of the film is fashion—especially given Miuccia Prada‘s involvement in the costume design—so all the celebrities last night predictably brought their style A-game.

Highlights included Carey Mulligan in a strapless Lanvin dress, and Florence Welch in a fashion-forward Miu Miu gown. Other notable attendees included Martha Stewart, who wore a perplexing pair of cropped sparkly leggings, and Anna Wintour—who naturally wore Chanel couture for the occasion.

For a glimpse at the standout looks from the red carpet, click through the slideshow above!

Let us know: Who looked the best at “The Great Gatsby” premiere—and are you excited to see the film?