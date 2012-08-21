Miuccia Prada is the Designer Behind “The Great Gatsby” Costumes

Stylistically speaking, it doesn’t get much better than fringed dresses, playful boas and feathered headpieces. Unless, of course, the aforementioned garments were created by a world-renowned fashion designer and worn by some of Hollywood’s hottest actresses, which is exactly what will occur when the film adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald‘s The Great Gatsby hits the big screen next summer.

A wide range of decadent, 1920s inspired evening gowns will be featured on those starlets portraying the movie’s glamorous characters, including Carey Mulligan, Isla Fisher and Gemma Ward. And who is responsible for these awe-inspiring, breathtaking masterpieces that seem to be getting as much – if not more – attention than the film itself? None other than Italian-born designer Miuccia Prada.

The collaboration between Prada and Baz Luhrmann, the film’s director, makes perfect sense considering the pair recently worked together on a film that is featured in the Met’s Spring 2012 Costume Institute exhibition, Schiaparelli and Prada: Impossible Conversations.

From watching the movie’s trailer and perusing through a number of photographs, it’s easy to see the costumes aren’t entirely historically accurate. Complete with fabulous furs wraps, exquisite jewelry and fancy dresses that sparkle and shine, these ensembles clearly are more sensational, glimmering and circus-like than original 1920s attire. But we’re not complaining. The fact of the matter is, they’re downright gorgeous!