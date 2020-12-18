The Great Conjunction On December 21 Marks The Start Of A New-Age Renaissance

Now that you’ve survived eclipse season and are ready to put 2020 behind you, it’s time to talk about one of the last major astrological and astronomical events of the year: the Great Conjunction on December 21. The Great Conjunction occurs every 20 years and refers to the two huge gas planets (Saturn and Jupiter) aligning in the heavens. Many mark this very special meeting in the sky as the beginning of the Age of Aquarius. Are you ready?

First, let’s break it down. What’s so special about the Great Conjunction, anyway? Although Jupiter and Saturn align every 20 years or so, we can’t always see their meeting from earth due to their positioning and the timing of the conjunction in the sky. That was the case when it happened last, back in 2000—but this year, the planets will be bright and visible.

Because of how close the date of this year’s Great Conjunction is to Christmas day, many are comparing it to the Christmas Star that Catholics believe heralded the birth of Jesus. Also, when the Great Conjunction occurred in 1405, it symbolized the end of Europe’s Dark Ages and the beginning of the Renaissance. Considering 2020 has been pretty damn dark, this can only mean good things for us going forward. For these reasons, astronomers and astrologers alike are excited about December 21, 2020 and will be watching for this major event to occur right below the crescent moon that night.

Astrologers are especially thrilled, as this will be the first time in 200 years that a Great Saturn and Jupiter Conjunction will happen in an air sign. The last few have been in earth signs, keeping us focused on materialism, tangible resources and practicality. For the next 150 years, all Great Conjunctions will happen in air signs (Aquarius, Gemini and Libra) helping us innovate, become more resourceful and focus on intellectual pursuits.

To kick off this shift in focus and energy, the first conjunction will happen in the sign of Aquarius, the ruler of technological advances, breaker of glass ceilings and inspirer of out-of-the-box thinking. Aquarius energy is all about fighting for the underrepresented, challenging inequality and pushing the status quo. It’s time to shake things up! We can have comfort, but we can only truly enjoy that comfort if it doesn’t come at the expense of others.

Jupiter is all about expansion, and in Aquarius, will encourage us to expand our thoughts and ideas. His energy will only deepen and magnify Saturn’s desire for us to be more responsible in terms of how we go about innovation and societal growth. Together Jupiter and Saturn will demand that all people are treated equally and that Mother Earth is respected. If we can’t figure this out, Saturn (nicknamed Father Karma) will be happy to drill this particular lesson home for all of us.

Although we will all be experiencing the effects of this major astrological event, the fixed signs—Taurus, Leo, Scorpio and Aquarius—will feel its energy the most. Fixed signs: Your best bet is to push yourself to think outside of the box to solve anything urgent that comes up in the wake of the Great Conjunction. The status quo will no longer be acceptable under this new energy, so use it as a chance to try something new and you’ll find yourself rewarded handsomely.

For everyone else, remember that when Saturn and Jupiter come together, there are many opportunities to be taken advantage of. Jupiter has a Midas Touch like no other planet! But when he comes together with Saturn, there is a need to work a little harder for your opportunities. Saturn is all about dedication and responsibility; he wants us to prove that we can earn our keep.

Whatever comes up for you during this Great Conjunction, remember that hard work and creative thinking are the best tools to get what you want. When you approach matters with these methods, nothing is out of your grasp.