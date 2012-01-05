Grazia And Apple Gift Us With Susie Bubble/Style Hunter 101

Well, this is just about the coolest thing we’ve heard in a while. It’s no secret that fashion bloggers are ruling the scene: with invites to all the best shows and insider access to some of our favorite design houses (AND swag), there’s definitely reason to want to join the ranks of blogging’s biggest names. And thanks to Grazia, now you can!

The British fashion source has teamed up with Apple to bring you free access to podcasts, workshops and classes with Susie Lau of Style Bubble, Navaz Batliwalla of Disney Roller Girl, Emily Johnston of Fashion Foie Gras, Kristin Knox of The Clothes Whisperer, Poppy Dinsey of What I Wore Today, Elle Gregory of Coco’s Tea Party, Queen Marie of Kingdom of Style, Michele Obi of My Fashion Life, Isabelle O Carroll of IsabelleOC, and Hannah Almassi of Style Hunter.

The classes will take place every Thursday in January at the Apple Store in Covent Gaden, London. For a full schedule, head over to Grazia. And if you’re not lucky enough to be in London, don’t sweat it. The good people over at Grazia are working on getting us English exiles insider access as well!