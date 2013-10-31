StyleCaster
Our Favorite Gray Home Decor Accessories Under $100

Our Favorite Gray Home Decor Accessories Under $100

Our Favorite Gray Home Decor Accessories Under $100
We are utterly obsessed with gray this season, whether we are wearing it or decorating our home in all things gray.
We’ve assembled our top picks for the home, everything from pillows to the perfect throw. The best part? They are all under $100.
Happy shopping!
Our favorite gray home decor accessories, all under $100!

Room & Board grey velvet pillow ($99, roomandboard.com). 

St. Croix Pelle leather grey rug (from $52.99, walmart.com). 

CB2 grey felt file box ($59.95, cb2.com). 

Crate & Barrel Harris grey dinner plate ($7.95, crateandbarrel.com). 

Charcoal grey recycled glass vase ($15.25, lunabazaar.com). 

JCPenney medium lacquer tray ($30, jcpenney.com). 

West Elm faux fur throw in pewter ($95, westelm.com). 

