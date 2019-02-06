Gray Is a Seriously Underrated Bridesmaid Dress Color

Scroll To See More Images

I write a lot of pieces about bridesmaid dresses in a given color scheme. Because I know all you brides-to-be out there are searching for bridesmaid dresses that fit into your palette (and aesthetic) of choice. Typically, I spend a few minutes fleshing out the value of bridesmaid dresses in the day’s color—because there’s really no wrong bridesmaid dress color to choose. But if you’ve landed here, you’re in for something else. Because I’m pretty damn convinced gray bridesmaid dresses are the best.

When I say best, I don’t mean to imply that any other color is bad. Because again, there’s no wrong or right bridesmaid dress color—only a bridesmaid dress color that’s wrong or right for you. But gray is beautiful. Gray bridesmaid dresses are simultaneously sleek and dreamy, simultaneously sophisticated and fairytale-worthy. You could integrate them into any setting—a vineyard in Tuscany, a beach on a Greek Isle, a church in your hometown, the backyard at your parents’ house—and they’d fit in, masterfully. They’re pretty enough to keep the bridal party looking great, but not so eye-catching they’d risk overshadowing the bride. Gray bridesmaid dresses offer the perfect intersection of so many things you have to consider when curating your big day. Like I said, they’re the best.

Now, I’m not married—that phase of life is still a few years out for me. But I’ve done the plan-a-dream-wedding-on-Pinterest thing, I’ve considered considered various bridesmaid dresses and bridesmaid dress colors as they’ve cropped up on my radar, and I’m pretty confident that whenever I get married, my bridal party will be clad in gray. Because while it’s not the most obvious color of the rainbow—or even, honestly, a color of the rainbow at all—it’ll make an excellent addition to any wedding, regardless of destination, season and aesthetic. It’s the LBD of bridesmaid dress colors. And the gray bridesmaid dress landscape is vast and varied enough that you’re sure to find whatever you’re looking for.

Melissa Odabash Short Metallic Dress, $536 at Shopbop

Your bridesmaids will thank you for choosing this metallic mini, because they can—and will—wear it again.

Shona Joy Luxe Bias Cowl Slip Dress, $280 at Revolve

Slip dresses are no-fail options—and this deep charcoal shade is absolutely beautiful.

Lost Ink Mini Cami Dress, $47.50 at ASOS

Not only are ruffles super on-trend, but they’re also delightful, dreamy and worthy of a fairytale wedding.

Shona Joy Halter Draped Detail Dress, $280 at Farfetch

All the romance of Greece with all the sleek sophistication of Manhattan. Now that’s a dynamic duo.

Privacy Please Krause Dress, $155 at Revolve

Charcoal velvet is everything you dreamed it would be.

Needle & Thread Lace Illusion Dress, $404 at Shopbop

Imagine a line of these dresses leading you down the aisle. Ugh.

Belize Dress, $275 at BHLDN

Yup, gray maxi dresses are totally on the table, too.

Silver Bloom Two-in-One Maxi Dress, $42 at ASOS

A maxi dress so chic your bridesmaids will be looking for excuses to re-wear it.

SAYLOR Alayna Lace Dress, $79 at Revolve

Perfect for bridesmaids and wedding guests, alike.

Maya Maternity Bardot Maxi Dress, $114 at ASOS

This ASOS dress comes in all kinds of sizes and varieties, making it an excellent option for any bridal party.

Splendid Moonstone Velvet Slip Dress, $178 at Shopbop

Because you can’t go wrong with a velvet slip dress.

Jarlo All-Over Lace Frill Maxi Dress, $88.50 at ASOS

Sexy enough to appease your bridesmaids—without overshadowing you.

Phoebe Dress, $250 at BHLDN

Absolutely dreamy.

BCBGeneration Faux Wrap Dress, $52 at Revolve

Party-worthy. Date night-worthy. Wedding-worthy. Is there anything this versatile piece can’t do?

Linear Lace Pencil Midi Dress, $41 at ASOS

Such a wedding-friendly silhouette.

Plymouth Dress, $280 at BHLDN

Because embellishments can add a little wedding-appropriate fun to any bridal party look.

Love Poem Lace Dress, $51 at Lulus

An absolute classic.

Long-Sleeve Embellished Maxi Dress, $151 at ASOS

Winter wedding? No problem.

Needle & Thread Cinderella Cami Dress, $526 at Shopbop

The kind of thing a princess would wear—to a wedding in 2019.

Maya Plus Maxi Tulle Dress, $108 at ASOS

Another ASOS silhouette available in myriad shapes and sizes.

Ruched Knot-Front Maxi Dress, $38 at ASOS

Worthy of a Greek goddess—and your bridesmaids.

NBD Lola Dress, $95 at Revolve

Equal parts cute and chic—and what a stunning shade of gray, too.

Crop Top Embellished Dress with Pep Hem, $103 at ASOS

Veritably re-wearable.

Needle & Thread Embroidered Bodice Tulle Gown, $340 at ASOS

A high-fashion fairytale waiting to happen.

Pearl-Embellished Crop Top Mini Dress, $119 at ASOS

So adorable. And the pearl embellishment? An absolute dream.

Self Portrait Spiral Lace Maxi Dress, $485 at Shopbop

This dress has everything: lace, a pleated skirt, a sexy-yet-appropriate slit.

