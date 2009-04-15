The Grass is Always Greyer

“Grey Gardens,” the documentary that launched a thousand questions into the bizarre existence of Jackie Kennedy’s cousins Big Edith & Little Edie Beale, finally gets its very own HBO movie version this weekend. The Beales have such a cult following, that naturally there were certain expectations to be met when it comes their quirky fashion sense.

It was no surprise to see Drew Barrymore channeling Little Edie at the premier of “Grey Gardens” last night in a beaded Alberta Ferretti gown, that could have been part of the film’s costume department with a veil over her softly waved hair and bright red lips.

For more Little Edie fashion tune in to “Grey Gardens” this Saturday on HBO.