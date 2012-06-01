Being Marilyn Monroe: Charting Our Cultural Obsession With Today’s Birthday Girl

If there is anyone obsessed with Marilyn Monroe, it’s us. Case in point: when there seemed to be a million different editorial spreads in the course of a few weeks where everyone did their best Norma Jean impression, we wrote this. And naturally, we went absolutely crazy when androgynous wonder boy Andrej Pejic did his take on the queen of the silver screen.

But our ultimate favorite (not to toot our own horn over here…) is the above pictograph we made a few months ago that charts society’s continued obsession with the original blonde bombshell herself. In honor of what would have been Marilyn’s 86th birthday today, we decided it was high time to bring it back up again.

Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Michelle Williams, Lindsay Lohan again and LINDSAY LOHAN AGAIN — it’s practically a requirement to pose as Marilyn if you’re a starlet. But let’s just say that some do it better than others. Click through the gallery above and pour one out for one of the greatest legends of all time.