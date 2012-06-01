Being Marilyn Monroe: Charting Our Cultural Obsession With Today’s Birthday Girl

If there is anyone obsessed with Marilyn Monroe, it’s us. Case in point: when there seemed to be a million different editorial spreads in the course of a few weeks where everyone did their best Norma Jean impression, we wrote this. And naturally, we went absolutely crazy when androgynous wonder boy Andrej Pejic did his take on the queen of the silver screen.
But our ultimate favorite (not to toot our own horn over here…) is the above pictograph we made a few months ago that charts society’s continued obsession with the original blonde bombshell herself. In honor of what would have been Marilyn’s 86th birthday today, we decided it was high time to bring it back up again.
Lindsay Lohan, Paris Hilton, Michelle Williams, Lindsay Lohan again and LINDSAY LOHAN AGAIN — it’s practically a requirement to pose as Marilyn if you’re a starlet. But let’s just say that some do it better than others. Click through the gallery above and pour one out for one of the greatest legends of all time.
Lindsay Lohan recreates last nude photo of Marilyn Monroe for NY Magazine.
Nicole Kidman poses as Marilyn for Harper's Australia.
Scarlett Johansson strips down for Dolce & Gabbana cosmetics campaign.
Roberto Cavalli turns model Daria Werbowy into Marilyn for his Spring 2009 Collection.
Banksy sells a bunch of Marilyn Monroe-like pictures of Kate Moss at auction.
Lindsay does Marilyn (again) for Spanish Vogue.
Paris Hilton dresses like Marilyn for the launch of her perfume, Tease.
The Kills drop a Marilyn Monroe cover.
Charlize Theron co-stars with the real Marilyn for Dior's J'Adore perfume commercial.
Nicki Minaj does her best Marilyn for Glamour.
Rihanna copies Marilyn on cover of British Vogue.
Andrej Pejic powers up his version of Marilyn for Lovecat's Fashion+Film issue.
Lady Gaga recreates Marilyn's JFK moment for Bill Clinton's birthday.
My Week With Marilyn is released in theaters.
Lindsay Lohan does her naked impression of Marilyn (UGH, AGAIN!) for Playboy.
Michelle Williams wins a Golden Globe for her role as Marilyn.
Michelle Williams strips down for her Marilyn GQ cover.
Gossip Girl celebrates its 100th episode with a "Diamonds Are A Girl's Best Friend" musical number.