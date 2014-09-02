25 Ways to Wear Graphic Tops for Fall

Graphic tops are everywhere right now—cropping up on street style stars and bloggers and in designer runway shows. Why is this a trend that everyone seems to love right now? For one, graphic sweatshirts, tees, and knits are incredibly versatile, can go from day to evening, and work on a range of women of all shapes and sizes. The second reason? They’re fun.

Whether emblazoned with a charming French slogan, a Chanel perfume bottle, an abstract design, or the logo of your favorite brand, graphic tops make a definite statement.

No matter what your style, we've found the perfect way for you to wear a graphic top for the upcoming fall season.