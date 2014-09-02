StyleCaster
25 Ways to Wear Graphic Tops for Fall

25 Ways to Wear Graphic Tops for Fall

Kristen Bousquet
25 Ways to Wear Graphic Tops for Fall
Graphic tops are everywhere right now—cropping up on street style stars and bloggers and in designer runway shows. Why is this a trend that everyone seems to love right now? For one, graphic sweatshirts, tees, and knits are incredibly versatile, can go from day to evening, and work on a range of women of all shapes and sizes. The second reason? They’re fun.

Whether emblazoned with a charming French slogan, a Chanel perfume bottle, an abstract design, or the logo of your favorite brand, graphic tops make a definite statement.

No matter what your style, we’ve found the perfect way for you to wear a graphic top for the upcoming fall season. Click through the slideshow above to check them out!

1 of 25

Photo: Tumblr/15x20

Photo: Fashion Vibe

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Song of Style

Photo: Tumblr/Style by the Models

Photo: Fake Leather

Photo: GRG MRKT

Photo: Atlantic Pacific

Photo: Walk in Wonderland

Photo: Ring My Bell

Photo: Le Happy

Photo: Class Is Eternal

Photo: To Vogue or Bust

Photo: Neon Blush

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Tuula Vintage

Photo: Lucitisima

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Collage Vintage

Photo: Lovely Pepa

Photo: Kenzas

Photo: Stockholm Streetstyle

Photo: Pink Peonies

Photo: Wish Wish Wish

Photo: Class Is Internal

Photo: Blonde Bedhead

