What We’re Talking About: 1991 Inc’s Amazing Graphic Sweatshirts

Among the drab choices that your standard winter so often is made up, sometimes it’s important to have just a little bit of fun. And when the StyleCaster editorial team stumbled upon 1991 Inc’s collection of incredible graphic—and highly realistic—sweatshirts, we couldn’t stop talking about them. Which ones were our favorites? We couldn’t decide—we wanted them all.

When choosing between a sweatshirt depicting a cat riding a unicorn, one covered in a giant sprinkled donut, and a chic one that recalls a wild Mary Katrantzou print, it’s really hard to make a decision. But somehow, we managed to pick our favorites.

Click through the gallery above and see our 12 top picks, and why we love them (apart from the fact that they’re only $65 each of course.)