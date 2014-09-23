15 Wordy Bags You Need for Fall

Graphic T-shirts have been kicking around for a while now, so we’re glad to see the trend shifting to bags. That’s right, ladies—our accessories are getting outspoken for fall. Shown on several designers’ runways, a bag emblazoned with a bold message is a cheeky way to add a bit of interest (and humor!) to any outfit.

So, put away that boring black handbag in favor of one that makes a statement. Luckily, our favorites clock in at an array of price points, from Charlotte Olympia’s pricey but adorable “Girls” clutch (not surprisingly a favorite of Lena Dunham for obvious reasons), to more affordable options at ASOS and New Look, and plenty in between by designers like Karen Walker and Phillip Lim.

Click through the gallery above for 15 of our top picks, and tell us your favorite in the comments below!