15 Wordy Bags You Need for Fall

Leah Bourne
Graphic T-shirts have been kicking around for a while now, so we’re glad to see the trend shifting to bags. That’s right, ladies—our accessories are getting outspoken for fall. Shown on several designers’ runways, a bag emblazoned with a bold message is a cheeky way to add a bit of interest (and humor!) to any outfit.

So, put away that boring black handbag in favor of one that makes a statement. Luckily, our favorites clock in at an array of price points, from Charlotte Olympia’s pricey but adorable “Girls” clutch (not surprisingly a favorite of Lena Dunham for obvious reasons), to more affordable options at ASOS and New Look, and plenty in between by designers like Karen Walker and Phillip Lim.

Click through the gallery above for 15 of our top picks, and tell us your favorite in the comments below!

The coolest bags for fall? Those would be ones that really say something.

Street Level graphic clutch ($40; available at Nordstrom). 

Sophia Webster "To Have and To Hold" Speech Bubble leather clutch ($460; available at Net-a-Porter). 

Hayden-Harnett Bardot leather clutch ($168; available at Nordstrom).

Karen Walker Hello and Goodbye clutch ($250; available at Shopbop). 

Nasty Gal X Nila Anthony Make Out clutch ($48; available at Nasty Gal).

New Look patent lucky zip top clutch ($21; available at New Look). 

Kenzo flocked fire clutch ($349; available at Far Fetch). 

3.1 Phillip Lim 31 Seconds clutch ($342; available at Far Fetch). 

H&M bag with printed design ($24.95; available at H&M). 

BCBGeneration LOVE floral print clutch ($145; available at ASOS).

Charlotte Olympia Girls clutch ($1,495; availalbe at Charlotte Olympia).

Pixie Market sequins ice cream clutch ($95; available at Pixie Market).

Sarah's Bag Box Vroom embellished clutch ($1,093; available at Matches). 

Madewell The Bien Transport tote ($178; available at Madewell).

Claire V Jaime La Vie clutch ($210; available at Shopbop). 

