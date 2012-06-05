Let’s Get Graphic! 11 Designer Tees You Need To Rock This Summer

The Rottweilers are back thanks to Givenchy debuting it’s pre-fall graphic tee collection not too long ago, which includes an updated version of the now famous tee, but includes sharks and other fantastical images as well. Needless to say, you’ll probably see these tees on every blog and street style site out there on the web, but Givenchy isn’t the only designer label out there in the fashionverse that is making some sick graphic tees these days.

To make sure you got some sweet designer graphic tee swag this summer (or “pre-fall”), we’ve rounded up all sorts of T-shirts featuring everything from tigers to skulls, ranging from all-over prints to simple centered graphics. Check out all 11 tees in the slideshow above and let us know which ones are your favorite by leaving a comment down below.