Links To Click: Rise Of The Granny Panties, Kate Hudson’s Link To Prince William, More

1. Sales of high-cut briefs, aka granny panties have doubled in the last two years thanks to celebrities like Miranda Kerr and Miley Cyrus wearing them no pants, and other stars like Katy Perry and Fergie making fashion statements by letting theirs peer through sheer dresses. [Yahoo]

2. Get a head start on your beauty routine with fall 2013 makeup trends you can wear now. [Beauty High]

3. Kate Hudson reveals she and Prince William go way back, and it’s not what you’d expect. [US Weekly]

4. If a seven-year-old can understand one of the fundamental rules of fashion, is it too much to ask the same of the men in our lives? [BuzzFeed]

5. Get fuller brows with these tips. [Daily Makeover]

6. Renowned 1990’s designer and the woman behind Hilary Clinton‘s 1993 inaugural gown, Sarah Phillips, is staging a comeback. [New York Times]

7. Drake did what? Hint: it involves the rapper’s babysitter. [Vulture]

8. See Rihanna’s favorite restaurants around the globe, which thankfully include some relatively affordable spots. [The Vivant]

9. Hanes is taking to Twitter to ask what color panties you’re wearing. Answer with #Undercovercolor for a chance to win a prize. [Hanes]

