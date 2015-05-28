Granny Panties are Selling Better Than Thongs Among Cool Young Women

While so-called “granny panties” have gotten a pretty bad rap in pop culture–we’ve all seen “Bridget Jones’s Diary”–the tide might be turning. According to the New York Times, young women are swapping their thongs for comfier, fuller underwear styles.

According to data from The NPD Group, thong sales decreased by 7 percent over the last year, while styles like briefs, boy shorts, and high-waist undies have collectively grown 17 percent.

“Within millennial and Generation Y consumer groups, it’s considered cool to be wearing full-bottom underwear,” Bernadette Kissane, an apparel analyst Euromonitor told the Times. “Thongs have had their moment.”

The piece points to several upstart lingerie and underwear brands that are capitalizing on the trend including Ten Undies, Hello Beautiful, and Me and You (pictured above).

“Most lingerie is designed to appeal to a man,” Julia Baylis, one of the founders of Me and You told the paper. “For us, that’s not even a consideration. This is underwear you wear totally for you. Maybe no one will see it, or maybe you’ll put it up on Instagram to share with everyone you know.”

Seriously though, now that thongs are out, we think it’s high time for Cisqo to write a follow-up song dedicated to granny panties.