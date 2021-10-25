Grandpa Sweaters Don’t Have To Be Ugly—And These Are Proof

Scroll To See More Images

I am a big, big proponent of shopping in your male family members’ closets. And by shopping in, I mean stealing from. Just yesterday I took a houndstooth blazer from my Dad’s wardrobe that I swear looked straight out of Zara’s New Arrivals! Whether or not you have a fashion-savvy family member’s closet on standby, grandpa sweaters are all the rage this fall, according to Gen Z. And if you need to buy yours new and pretend they’re borrowed, you won’t get any judgement from me.

And when I say ~grandpa sweater~, please know I don’t mean something frumpy or ugly. Grandpa sweaters tend to be timeless, oversized and chunky. But fun, too! Brands like Rowing Blazers have taken the grandfatherly staple and put a fresh twist on classic knits that makes them streetwear-ready. And if you need even more stylish sweater inspo, might I remind you of Harry Styles’s fall/winter 2020 wardrobe? The man didn’t leave the house without some statement knitwear!

This season, swap fitted cardis and knit bralettes for something chunky, cozy and equally chic. Below, the top grandpa sweaters too cool for even your most stylish relative’s closet, worth buying all on your own.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Striped Cable Knit Sweater

This knit has it all: A watermelon sugar colorway, stripes, a collar and buttons. Consider me sold.

Montauk Sweater

Ask me about my summer home! Prepsters and fans of academia aesthetics will love this Ellsworth + Ivey pick.

I’m A Luxury Sweater

When Gen Z discovered Rowing Blazers, grandpa sweaters got their time in the spotlight. Princess Diana wore a similar sweater to this Gyles & George pick, so in my eyes, it’s worth every penny.

Hampton Sweater in Navy Multi

Don’t sleep on Staud’s knitwear! This half-zip is the epitome of grandpa chic, with colorful trim for an updated flair.

Bandana Knit Sweater

This Mango sweater comes with a knit bandana scarf in the same paisley print. Now that’s innovative.

WTFIGO Sweater

And now, the new Gyles & George x Rowing Blazers pick I’ve been staring at all week. If I had this, I’d never wear anything else.

Knit Pocket Sweater

This grandpa sweater is cute on anyone, but bonus points if your first or last name starts with M.

Balloon Sleeve Knit Sweater

When selecting a chunky knit, don’t be afraid to go bold in hue! I predict this will be Zara’s new top seller.