Step Inside the Amazing Interiors On “The Grand Budapest Hotel”

Film director Wes Anderson is known for creating special worlds in his movies that feel both utterly original and completely breathtaking. His latest movie, “The Grand Budapest Hotel”, is certainly no exception. The movie centers around Monsieur Gustave H, a hotel concierge, his friendship with a young lobby boy named Zero, and takes place in the fictional European republic of Zubrowka.

Production designer Adam Stockhausen, who worked with Anderson on “The Darjeeling Limited” and “Moonrise Kingdom”, was responsible for bringing the gorgeous sets to life.

“We looked through loads of books—anything we could find on hotel history or luxury travel,” Stockhausen explained of his inspiration for the hotel and spa that served as the center of the movie. He also sourced inspiration from hotels in Germany and the Czech Republic.

“We wanted the entire structure of the hotel to feel like an integrated whole with the storytelling. It was a big challenge, and a very large and complicated set,” said Stockhausen.

The spaces, like the grand hotel lobby, are an interesting mix of Art Deco and classic Art Nouveau references.

An early-1900s bathhouse in Görlitz served as the hotel’s pool and spa.

Another interesting source of inspiration? Photochroms, vintage colorized images from black-and-white photographic negatives, from the Library of Congress’s Photochrom Prints Collection, and dating from the 1920s and 1930s. “There are specific details we used, such as funiculars leading up to hilltop hotels, but I think, more importantly, as a group the prints show a lost world full of mountaintop hotels, trains, exotic corners of Europe, colonnades, and fountains,” explained Stockhausen. “So much of this film is about Monsieur Gustave’s world being lost and forgotten, and just leafing through the photochroms starts to take you into his world.”

