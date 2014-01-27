Red Carpet Rundown: Every Must-See Look From the Grammy Awards

The 56th Annual Grammy Awards are underway at the Staples Center in sunny Los Angeles, and music’s biggest night also offers up one of the glitziest red carpets of the awards season. From glittery ball gowns to sexed-up minis, the Grammys are where stars go all out when it comes to showing off their personalities.
One of the more stunning appearances of the evening: Katy Perry in what has become known as the “music note gown” from Valentino’s (incredibly recent) opera-inspired Spring 2014 couture show. She offset the stunning, ethereal look with spinel and diamon jewelry by Ivy.
Another amazing look: a very pregnant Ciara in a custom sparkling gold Pucci gown. “I had several fittings for this,” Ciara told Sway on the red carpet of the form-fitting look. “One in Milan, another here in New York. It was sort of an adventure, though, dressing for this new body!”
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Taylor Swift in a glittery Gucci column.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
A very pregnant Ciara in a curve-hugging custom Pucci gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Pink in a strapless satin ruby red gown by Johanna Johnson.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Madonna in a Ralph Lauren suit and a Michael Jackson-inspired sequined glove.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Australian rapper Iggy Azalea in Elie Saab.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Ariana Grande stayed true to her roots with this floral babydoll by Dolce & Gabbana
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Paris Hilton walked the red carpet at the 56th Annual Grammy Awards in a white column with nude insets.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Chrissy Teigen in a strapless gold Grecian gown by Johanna Johnson.
Photo:
Larry Busacca/WireImage
Skylar Grey in a shimmering cutout Michael Costello gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Colbie Caillat in a red lace gown with asymmetrical sheer paneling.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
"Modern Family" star Sarah Hyland in a Pucci mini.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Alicia Keys in stunning blue Armani Privé.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Martina McBride in David Meister.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Rita Ora in a shimmering green-gold midi by Lanvin.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Country crooner Miranda Lambert in a plunging red gown by Pamella Roland.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
The legendary Stevie Nicks in an all-black ensemble.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Kacey Musgraves in Armani Privé.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Anna Kendrick in a revealing cutout Azzaro dress.
Photo:
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS
Actress Anna Faris looked gorgeous in a deep blue Fitriani gown and jewelry by Sutra.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Actress Paula Patton followed her controversial Golden Globes red carpet appearance in a shimmering graphic print mermaid gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Sara Bareilles in Blumarine.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage
Television host Giuliana Rancic in a bright orange cutout gown.
Photo:
Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Iconic musician Cyndi Lauper served a major Alexander McQueen look on the red carpet.
Photo:
Steve Granitz/WireImage