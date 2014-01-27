Red Carpet Rundown: Every Must-See Look From the Grammy Awards

The 56th Annual Grammy Awards are underway at the Staples Center in sunny Los Angeles, and music’s biggest night also offers up one of the glitziest red carpets of the awards season. From glittery ball gowns to sexed-up minis, the Grammys are where stars go all out when it comes to showing off their personalities.

One of the more stunning appearances of the evening: Katy Perry in what has become known as the “music note gown” from Valentino’s (incredibly recent) opera-inspired Spring 2014 couture show. She offset the stunning, ethereal look with spinel and diamon jewelry by Ivy.

Another amazing look: a very pregnant Ciara in a custom sparkling gold Pucci gown. “I had several fittings for this,” Ciara told Sway on the red carpet of the form-fitting look. “One in Milan, another here in New York. It was sort of an adventure, though, dressing for this new body!”

