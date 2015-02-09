Grammys Red Carpet 2015: All the Amazing—and Outrageous—Outfits

The Grammy Awards red carpet is quite unlike any other awards show. While we trust the Golden Globes to bring glamour and gorgeous gowns, the Grammy Awards is where red carpet watchers (that’s you) get their yearly fix of wild, wow-worthy, wonderful, and WTF fashion moments. Outrageous and over-the-top, music’s biggest names are continuing to surprise us tonight at the 57th annual Grammys.

Tonight at the Staples Center in LA, music legends, like nominees Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, and Beyoncé, are celebrating the industry’s biggest event. Noteworthy arrivals include Madonna, who is predictably dressed in a cleavage-baring costume, Ariana Grande in Versace, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus in a surprisingy sleek black dress, Taylor Swift in blue, Katy Perry, and Jessie J.

This is one red carpet that’s worth seeing, so keep clicking to check out tonight’s most notable Grammy Awards red carpet moments. Don’t forget to keep checking back throughout the night as we update the slideshow!