Grammys Red Carpet 2015: All the Amazing—and Outrageous—Outfits

The Grammy Awards red carpet is quite unlike any other awards show. While we trust the Golden Globes to bring glamour and gorgeous gowns, the Grammy Awards is where red carpet watchers (that’s you) get their yearly fix of wild, wow-worthy, wonderful, and WTF fashion moments. Outrageous and over-the-top, music’s biggest names are continuing to surprise us tonight at the 57th annual Grammys.

Tonight at the Staples Center in LA, music legends, like nominees Miley Cyrus, Katy Perry, Iggy Azalea, and Beyoncéare celebrating the industry’s biggest event. Noteworthy arrivals include Madonna, who is predictably dressed in a cleavage-baring costume, Ariana Grande in Versace, Beyoncé, Miley Cyrus in a surprisingy sleek black dress, Taylor Swift in blue, Katy Perry, and Jessie J.

This is one red carpet that’s worth seeing, so keep clicking to check out tonight’s most notable Grammy Awards red carpet moments. Don’t forget to keep checking back throughout the night as we update the slideshow!

Rihanna wearing Giambattista Valli. Photo: Getty

Photo: Getty Images

Miley Cyrus wears Alexandre Vauthier haute couture. Photo: Wenn

Photo: WENN

Katy Perry wearing Zuhair Murad. Photo: Wenn

Big Sean and Ariana Grande wearing Versace. Photo: Wenn

Gwen Stefani wearing Atelier Versace. Photo: Wenn.

Jessie J. wearing Ralph & Russo couture. Photo: Wenn

Madonna wearing Givenchy and Sophia Webster shoes. Photo: Wenn

Kim Kardashian wearing Jean Paul Gaultier. Photo: Getty

Beyoncé wearing Proenza Schouler. Photo: Wenn

Giuliana Rancic. Photo: Wenn

Sam Smith. Photo: Wenn

Nick Jonas. Photo: Wenn

Taylor Swift in Elie Saab. Photo: Wenn

Caitlin Rogers. Photo: Wenn

Kelly Osbourne wearing Christian Siriano. Photo: Wenn

Chrissy Teigen wearing Emilio Pucci. Photo: Getty

Tierney Sutton. Photo: Wenn

Nicki Minaj wearing Tom Ford. Photo: Getty

Olivia Culpo. Photo: Wenn

Lena Hall. Photo: Wenn

Lisa Harriton. Photo: Wenn

Cara Quici. Photo: Wenn

Courtney Reed. Photo: Wenn

Sia. Photo: Wenn

