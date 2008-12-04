Grammy’s Nominations

Grammy nominations were announced this morning and while Lil’ Wayne rocking the Grammy’s face off with eight (EIGHT!) nominations. The nominations for this year were surprising with non-traditional super stars such as Radiohead and Daft Punk up for awards.

The one category Lil’ Wayne was omitted from is Record of the Year which is a potpourri of music genres. The nominees for the Record of the Year awarded to the musician and producers are:

“Chasing Pavements” by Adele

“Viva La Vida” by Coldplay

“Bleeding Love” by Leona Lewis

“Paper Planes” by M.I.A.

“Please Read the Letter” by Robert Plant and Alison Krauss

This list couldn’t be any more random; it’s as if an iPod shuffle created this list. However, each of these songs are strong candidates for Record of the Year and it certainly makes the Grammys more interesting to watch.

Maybe it’s me or maybe fact that the heat in our studio doesn’t turn on until oh, 2:00 PM but I am seriously craving a coat right now and this eclectic mix of tracks is inspiring me each in their own rite.

In her music video for “Chasing Pavements”, ultra smooth Adele looks adorable in her understated plaid wool jacket. While the song is made absolutely beautiful by Adele’s stellar vocals, I am so distracted by how cute Adele looks in her jacket and she has me craving a sweet coat like this Forever21 Merrimack Tweed Coat.

However Coldplay’s fist pumping “Viva La Vida” and the band’s promotional military inspired garb, has me going out of my mind for this tough Nordic blazer by Madewell. I want to add some bright arm bands and a long, tattered cotton scarf to emulate Coldplay’s revolutionary (no pun intended) style.

Then there’s Leona Lewis whose song “Bleeding Love” is unquestionably the worst song to listen to if you’ve recently been through even a minor heartbreak. Although the music video makes my heart hurt, Leona Lewis’s ethereal and gorgeously feminine vocals make me want to add a little glamour to my wardrobe with this Kimchi Blue Alpine Jacket from Urbanoutfitters. I mean, this faux rabbit fur would definitely pick me up out of the blues; it’d be like cuddling a giant teddy bear that you can wear.

M.I.A. the polar opposite of Leona Lewis’s sultry look has me going crazy (that was an unintentional allusion to “Bleeding Love”) for anything inspired by Fresh Prince of Bell Air. Her presence on the hip hop scene is inspiring musically, politically and stylistically. The “Paper Planes” music video moves me to pick up an American Apparel Unisex Nylon Taffeta Wind Breaker in Burnt Orange.

Finally, there’s Robert Plant and Alison Krauss’s country duet “Please Read the Letter.” This gentle song leaves me feeling very somber and quiet and apparently in dire need of J.Crew’s Wool-Cashmere Carrie Coat in black. This demure coat matches the music video’s dark aesthetic perfectly.

Evidently I have caught a Grammy fever and a mild cold from working in a frozen office. Well, hopefully these jackets and hot beats will keep me toasty here at StyleCaster through the Grammy’s airdate of February 8, 2009 on CBS.