25 Grammy Awards Fashion Moments Worth Revisiting

Up next on the awards season docket: The 59th Annual Grammy Awards, which airs live on Sunday. Naturally, we’re already anticipating what some of music’s biggest stars will be wearing (or not wearing, if history is any indication) on the red carpet.

It’s a known fact that—more than every awards show there is—Grammys fashion is full of style risks, wild looks, and generally outrageous antics (ahem, Lady Gaga showing up in a giant egg in 2011).

Just in time for Sunday’s festivities, we decided to take a walk down memory lane and round up the 25 most unforgettable Grammys fashion moments of all time, including Cyndi Lauper’s insanely colorful ensemble from 1984, Jennifer Lopez’s infamous green Versace gown from 2000, and a couple of, um, dramatic looks from Nicki Minaj over the years.

Click through the slideshow to see which celebrities scored a spot on our list.