Grammys Fashion 2023: Doja Cat’s Latex Oil Slick, Lizzo’s Floral Cape & More Must-See Looks

Scroll To See More Images

You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2023 is a prime example of that. were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on February 5, 2023, at Cyrpto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

At the 65th Grammy awards, Trevor Noah will host for his third consecutive year in 2023. He told AP that he feels a bit more comfortable with the gig than in previous years but he still gets the jitters. “The nerves come in because you’re standing in front of not just some of the best, but some of the biggest performers in the world,” he said. “Nerves are part of what I do.”

The Grammys, which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.

Since the Grammys started more than 60 years ago, thousands of artists have received the coveted award: a gold-plated, gilded gramophone trophy made of zinc alloy. Though there are more than 80 categories across more than 25 fields and music genres, the Grammys are best known for their “General Field” categories (also known as the Big Four categories): Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year; and Best New Artist. “Artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers after taking home a Grammy in what’s called a ‘Grammy bump,’ but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur,” Billboard reported in 2022 of the significant of the Grammys. “Generally, primetime award wins and showstopping performances during the main telecast will yield bigger gains.”

But back to the red carpet. As we said, the Grammys fashion in 2023 didn’t come to play. Read on ahead for what stars like Taylor Swift, Doja Cat and Lizzo wore to the 65th annual Grammy Awards.

Grammys Fashion 2023

Lizzo

Lizzo is nominated for 5 Grammys: Record and Song of the Year for “About Damn Time”, Album of the Year for Special, Best Solo Performance, and Best Pop Vocal Album. Lizzo wore custom Dolce & Gabbana.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is nominated for Record of the Year, Best Solo Pop Performance and Best Music Video for “Woman”; Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “I Like You (A Happier Song)” with Post Malone, Best Rap Performance for “Vegas”. Doja Cat wears Versace.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles is nominated for Record and Song of the Year, Best Music Video for “As It Was”, Album of the Year, Best Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album for Harry’s House. He was dressed in a harlequin jumpsuit in collaboration with Swarovski.

Sam Smith & Kim Petras

Sam Smith and Kim Petras performed at the 2023 Grammys. They’re nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Unholy”.

Ashley McBryde

Ashley McBryde is nominated for Country Album of the Year at the 2023 Grammys for Ashley McBryde Presents: Lindeville, having won Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Never Wanted To Be That Girl” earlier in the day.

Trevor Noah

The 65th Grammy Awards host Trevor Noah arrives at the awards ceremony.

Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift is nominated for Song and of the Year and Best Music Video for “All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (The Short Film)”, Best Country Song for “I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault)”, Best Song Written For Visual Media for “Carolina [From Where The Crawdads Sing]”. Taylor wears Roberto Cavalli.

Brothers Osborne—T.J. & John Osborne

Brothers Osborne—T.J. and John—arrive at the 65th Grammy Awards red carpet. They were nominated for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for “Midnight Rider’s Prayer”.

Sza

Sza presented the award for Best Música Urbana Album at the 65th Grammy Awards, which was awarded to Bad Bunny.

Anitta

Anitta is nominated for Best New Artist at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Pharrell Williams

Pharrell Williams is nominated alongside Kendrick Lamar for Album Of The Year as a collaborator on Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers.

Camila Cabello

Camila Cabello arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards. She’s wearing PatBO and looking like a literal angle.

Heidi Klum

Supermodel Heidi Klum stepped out on the red carpet.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow arrived at the 2023 Grammys in a taupe monochrome suit. He’s nominated for Best Melodic Rap Performance for “First Class”, Best Rap Song as a collaborator on “Churchill Downs”, Best Rap Album for Come Home The Kids Miss You, Producer Of The Year, Non-Classical for “Churchill Downs” and “Nail Tech”.

Cardi B

Cardi B arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Paris Hilton

Paris Hilton arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards. She and her husband Carter Reum welcomed their first child on January 24, 2023.

Mary J. Blige

Mary J. Blige is nominated for Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Best R&B Album and Best Traditional R&B Performance for Good Morning Gorgeous, Best R&B Performance for “Here With Me”, Best R&B Song for “Good Morning Gorgeous”.

Shania Twain

Shania Twain arrives at the 65th Grammy Awards.

Machine Gun Kelly & Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox arrive at the 65th Grammy Awards. He’s nominated for Best Rock Album for Mainstream Sellout.

Who are the Grammys 2023 performers?

The Grammys 2023 performers at the main show include Harry Styles, Adele and Bad Bunny. See below for a full list of Grammys 2023 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2023 Pre-Show Performers

The Blind Boys of Alabama, La Santa Cecilia, Bob Mintzer, Shosana Bean, Buddy Guy, Maranda Curtis – “I Just Want to Celebrate”

Samara Joy – “Can’t Get Out of This Mood”

Arooj Aftab, Anoushka Shankar – “Udhero Na”

Madison Cunningham

Carlos Vives

Grammys 2023 Main Show Performers

Bad Bunny

Brandi Carlile

Harry Styles

Kacey Musgraves, Sheryl Crow, Mick Fleetwood, Bonnie Raitt, Quavo, Maverick City Music – In Memoriam: “Coal Miner’s Daughter” (tribute to Loretta Lynn); “Songbird) (tribute to Christine McVie); “Without You” (tribute to Takeoff)

Lizzo

Luke Combs

Mary J. Blige

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy”

Steve Lacy

Stevie Wonder, Smokey Robinson, Chris Stapleton

LL Cool J, Questlove, The Roots, Big Boi, Busta Rhymes with Spliff Bar, De La Soul

DJ Drama, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Missy Elliott, Future, GloRilla, Grandmaster Flash, Grandmaster Mele Mei and Scorpio/Ethiopian King, Ice-T, Lil Baby, Lil Wayne, The Lox, Method Man, Nelly, Public Enemy, Queen Latifah, Rahiem, Rakim, Run-DMC, Salt-N-Pepa and DJ Spinderella, Scarface, Swizz Beatz, Too $hort – 50 Years of Hip-Hop

DJ Khaled, Jay-Z, Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, John Legend, Fridayy – “God Did”

Who are the Grammys 2023 nominees?

Beyoncé had the most nominations at the Grammys 2023 with nine nominations, including Song of the Year for “Break My Soul” and Album of the Year for Renaissance. Kendrick Lamar had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Adele and Brandi Carlile had the third most with seven nominations each. With a total of 88 nominations, Beyoncé tied her husband, Jay-Z, as the most nominated artists in Grammys history. See below for the Grammys 2023 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

“Don’t Shut Me Down” – ABBA

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“ Break My Soul ” – Beyoncé

“ Good Morning Gorgeous ” – Mary J. Blige

“ You and Me on the Rock on Time ” – Brandi Carlile featuring Lucious

“Woman” – Doja Cat

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

Album of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

Voyage – Abba

30 – Adele

Un verano sin ti – Bad Bunny

Renaissance – Beyoncé

Good Morning Gorgeous – Mary J. Blige

In These Silent Days – Brandi Carlile

Music of the Spheres – Coldplay

Mr. Morale & the Big Steppers – Kendrick Lamar

Special – Lizzo

Harry’s House – Harry Styles

Song of the Year Grammys 2023 Nominees

“ ABCDEFU ” – Gayle

“ About Damn Time ” – Lizzo

“All Too Well (10 Minute version)” – Taylor Swift

“As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Bad Habit” – Steve Lacy

“Break My Soul” – Beyoncé

“Easy on Me” – Adele

“God Did” – DJ Khaled featuring Rick Ross, Lil Wayne, Jay-Z, John Legend, Fridayy

“The Heart Part 5” – Kendrick Lamar

“Just Like That” Bonnie Raitt

Best New Artist Grammys 2023 Nominees

Anitta

Omar Apollo

Domi and JD Beck

Samara Joy

Latto

Måneskin

Muni Long

Tobe Nwingwe

Molly Tuttle

Wet Leg

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission from the sale.