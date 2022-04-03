Grammys Fashion 2022: Olivia Rodrigo’s Goth Gown, Doja Cat’s Naked Dress & More Must-See Looks

Scroll To See More Images

You never know what to expect from the Grammys, and the Grammys fashion of 2022 is a prime example of that. Olivia Rodrigo, BTS and Lady Gaga were a few of the stars that walked the red carpet at the 64th annual Grammy Awards on April 3, 2022, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The 64th annual Grammy awards, hosted by Trevor Noah, will be the second Grammys since the current health crisis. The first post-pandemic Grammys, which was also hosted by Noah, was held outside at the Los Angeles Convention Center in March 2021. The 2022 Grammys also marks the first time the award show has been hosted in Las Vegas. The Grammys have been historically held in New York City or Los Angeles, though there have been two ceremonies in Chicago, Illinois.

The Grammys, which were originally known as the Gramophone Awards, started in 1959 as a way to honor artists and executives in the music industry in the same way that movies and television have the Oscars and the Emmys. The first award show was held on May 4, 1959, at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, as well as the Park Sheraton Hotel in New York City. However, it wasn’t until later that year, at the second Grammy awards, that the show was televised for the first time. Its first live telecast was with the 13th Grammys in 1971.

Since the Grammys started more than 60 years ago, thousands of artists have received the coveted award: a gold-plated, gilded gramophone trophy made of zinc alloy. Though there are more than 80 categories across more than 25 fields and music genres, the Grammys are best known for their “General Field” categories (also known as the Big Four categories): Album of the Year; Record of the Year; Song of the Year; and Best New Artist. “Artists will often see a boost in album sales and streaming numbers after taking home a Grammy in what’s called a ‘Grammy bump,’ but the size of the bump often correlates with how many awards are collected and when in the ceremony the wins occur,” Billboard reported in 2022 of the significant of the Grammys. “Generally, primetime award wins and showstopping performances during the main telecast will yield bigger gains.”

But back to the red carpet. As we said, the Grammys fashion in 2022 didn’t come to play. Read on ahead for what stars like BTS, Lady Gaga and Olivia Rodrigo wore to the 64th annual Grammy Awards.

Grammys Fashion 2022

Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo is nominated for seven Grammys including Best New Artist and Album of the Year for Sour.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat is nominated for 11 Grammys including Song of the Year for “Kiss Me More” and Album of the Year for Planet Her.

Billie Eilish

Billie Eilish is nominated for seven Grammys including Album of the Year for Happier Than Ever.

BTS

BTS is nominated for a Grammy for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for “Butter.”

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion is nominated for two Grammys including Best Rap Performance for “Thot Shit.”

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile is nominated for five Grammys including Song of the Year for “Right on Time.”

Maren Morris

Maren Morris is nominated for two Grammys including Best Country Song for “Better Than We Found It.”

Japanese Breakfast

Japanese Breakfast is nominated for two Grammys including Best New Artist.

Halsey

Halsey is nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power.

J Balvin

J Balvin is nominated for a Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Jose.

Kelsea Ballerini

Kelsea Ballerini has been nominated for two Grammys.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent is nominated for a Grammy for Best Alternative Music Album for Daddy’s Home.

Saweetie

Saweetie is nominated for two Grammys including Best New Artist.

Justin Bieber & Hailey Bieber

Justin Bieber is nominated for eight Grammys including Album of the Year for Justice.

Paris Hilton

Trevor Noah

Trevor Noah is the host of the Grammys.

Jack Harlow

Jack Harlow is nominated for two Grammys including Best Melodic Rap Performance for “Industry Baby” with Lil Nas X.

Addison Rae

Addison Rae is a TikTok star and actress. Her boyfriend, Omer Fedi, is a music producer who produced The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber’s “Stay,” among other songs.

Tinashe

Rachel Zegler

Rachel Zegler is a performer at the Grammys.

Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X is nominated for five Grammys including Album of the Year for Montero.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. is nominated for eight Grammys including Album of the Year for Back of My Mind.

Finneas

Finneas is nominated for five Grammys including Best New Artist.

Dua Lipa

Dua Lipa has won three Grammys.

Cynthia Erivo

Cynthia Erivo is a performer at the Grammys.

Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood is nominated for two Grammys including Best Roots Gospel Album for My Savior.

SZA

Kourtney Kardashian & Travis Barker

Jared Leto

Jared Leto is a presenter at the Grammys.

Chloe Bailey

Avril Lavigne

Lady Gaga

Lady Gaga is a performer at the Grammys.

Kali Uchis

Kali Uchis is nominated for a Grammy for Best Música Urbana Album for Sin Miedo (Del Amor Y Otros Demonios) 8.

Tayla Parx

Tayla Parx is a co-writer on Justin Bieber’s Justice, which is nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Chrissy Teigen & John Legend

John Legend is a performer at the Grammys.

Laverne Cox

Laverne Cox is a red carpet correspondent at the Grammys.

Sofia Carson

Sofia Carson is a red carpet correspondent at the Grammys.

When are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 air on Sunday, April 3, at 5 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount Plus.

Who is the Grammys 2022 host?

The Grammys 2022 host is comedian and Daily Show host, Trevor Noah, who also hosted the Grammys in 2021. In an interview with Las Vegas Magazine before the 2022 Grammys, Noah revealed how he thinks the 2022 award show will be different from past ceremonies. “I can’t wait to share the electricity of the night with 15,000 people live. It’s going to be energizing and so insane. We’ve spent two years as a society kept away from each other, and as we move back to normal these types of moments are a great way to celebrate,” he said. He also discussed how Las Vegas, where the Grammys will film, will add to the Grammys telecast. “Vegas seems like the perfect fit for the Grammys. Everyone goes to Vegas to party and enjoy the best performers in the world, and now on one night everyone shares the same stage. It’s going to feel special,” he said.

Who are the Grammys 2022 performers?

The Grammys 2022 performers at the main show include BTS, Olivia Rodrigo and Lady Gaga. See below for a full list of Grammys 2022 performers at the pre-show and main show.

Grammys 2022 Pre-Show Performers

Madison Cunningham, Falu, Nnenna Freelon , Kalani Pe’a , John Popper , The Isaacs

Jimmie Allen

Ledisi

Mon Laferte

Allison Russell

Curtis Stewart

Grammys 2022 Main Show Performers

Silk Sonic

Jon Batiste

Brothers Osborne

BTS

Brandi Carlile

Billie Eilish

Cynthia Erivo, Ben Platt, Leslie Odom Jr., Rachel Zegler

H.E.R.

Justin Bieber, Giveon, Daniel Caesar

Lady Gaga

Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow

Nas

Olivia Rodrigo

Chris Stapleton

Aymée Nuviola, Maverick City Music, Billy Strings

John Legend

Carrie Underwood

J Balvin, Maria Becerra

Who are the Grammys 2022 nominees?

Jon Batiste had the most nominations at the Grammys 2022 with 11 nominations, including Record of the Year for “Freedom” and Album of the Year for We Are. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and H.E.R. had the second most nominations with eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo had the third most with seven nominations each. See below for the Grammys 2022 nominees in the Big Four categories: Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist.

Record of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ I S till Have Faith in You ” – ABBA

“Freedom” – Jon Batiste

“ I Get a Kick Out of You ” – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Time ” – Brandi Carlile

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Drivers License ” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

Album of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

We Are – Jon Batiste

Love for Sale – Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga

Justice – Justin Bieber

Planet Her – Doja Cat

Happier Than Ever – Billie Eilish

Back of My Mind – H.E.R.

Montero – Lil Nas X

Sour – Olivia Rodrigo

Evermore – Taylor Swift

Donda – Kanye West

Song of the Year Grammys 2022 Nominees

“ Bad Habits ” – Ed Sheeran

“ A Beautiful Noise ” – Alicia Keys and Brandi Carlile

“Drivers License” – Olivia Rodrigo

“ Fight for You ” – H.E.R.

“ Happier Than Ever ” – Billie Eilish

“ Kiss Me More ” – Doja Cat featuring SZA

“ Leave the Door Open ” – Silk Sonic

“ Montero (Call Me by Your Name) ” – Lil Nas X

“ Peaches ” – Justin Bieber featuring Daniel Caesar and Giveon

“ Right on Tim e ” – Brandi Carlile

Best New Artist Grammys 2022 Nominees

Arooj Aftab

Jimmie Allen

Baby Keem

Finneas

Glass Animals

Japanese Breakfast

The Kid Laroi

Arlo Parks

Olivia Rodrigo

Saweetie

Where are the Grammys 2022?

The Grammys 2022 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

