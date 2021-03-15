Every Drool-Worthy Fashion Moment From The 2021 GRAMMY Awards

StyleCaster
Bella Gerard
by
Photo: AP Newsroom. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

It finally feels like award show fashion is becoming a thing again. And it’s about damn time! While I appreciate that pandemic precautions are more than necessary, I admit that the loss of pre-show red carpets was hitting me harder than expected. I’ve been needing a hefty dose of good ol’ fashioned celebrity style—and fortunately, these GRAMMYs 2021 fashion moments really delivered.

During this year’s pre-show, a select group of presenters, performers and nominees arrived to walk the red carpet and (At risk of sounding like an optimist!) almost everyone looked amazing. I’m talking Dua Lipa in a crystalized butterfly gown by Versace, Megan The Stallion in a dress the color of literal fire, Billie Eilish in another great maximalist Gucci suit…the list goes on!

Oh, and this year, I’m skipping the Worst Dressed List altogether. We have enough negativity going on in the world right now, am I right? Instead, I’m choosing to focus on the night’s Best Dressed celebs and believe me, the list is long. Even Beyoncé herself graced us with her presence. You’ll have to scroll through to see if your faves made the cut!

Below, check out the top fashion moments from the 2021 GRAMMY Awards, guaranteed to make you believe in award show fashion again. Here’s hoping that, by next year, things will go back to the way they were before and I can entertain y’all with a Worst Dressed list, too. Until then, read on!

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Megan Thee Stallion

Megan Thee Stallion was Megan Thee Best Dressed in her orange Dolce & Gabbana gown, complete with a small train, a voluminous bow at the back and Chopard jewels.

 

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Lizzo

Lizzo showed up to present an award in a mint green ruched Balmain dress that gave me major ‘80s prob night vibes. Anyone else??
Courtesy of Francis Specker/CBS.

Noah Cyrus

I’m calling it now—this look by Schiaparelli is going to go totally viral. It’s giving me ethereal angel meets messy bedsheets!

 

Courtesy of Francis Specker/CBS.

Jhene Aiko

Aiko served sugarplum fairy realness in this mountain of pink ruffled tulle by Monsoori, and I couldn’t be more obsessed.

 

Courtesy of Francis Specker/CBS.

Ingrid Andress

I love a suit moment, and country star Ingrid Andress did not disappoint in Armani Prive. She made a strong case for fully-bedazzled tops in 2021 and I am 100% a fan.

 

Courtesy of Jahmad Balugo, Greg Williams for Louis Vuitton

Chloe X Halle

Chloe x Halle absolutely stunned in their golden Louis Vuitton dresses. I love that they did one short and one long, then personalized their looks with accessories.

 

Courtesy of Francis Specker/CBS.

Billie Eilish

Look—when I said I was a fan of suits on the red carpet, I meant it! This Gucci look on Billie Eilish is one of my favorite ensembles she has ever worn. Love the matching hat and mask, obvi.

 

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Dua Lipa

This gown is serving ’70s Cher realness and I am obsessed. Dua Lipa never disappoints on the red carpet, but this Versace dress stopped me dead in my tracks. So fab!

 

Courtesy of CBS.

Dua Lipa (Again)

Sorry, but her performance look deserves its own slot on the list! She stripped down from this pink gown to a blingy blazer, then to a hot pink bedazzled bra and panties. Werk.

 

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Taylor Swift

Florals? For spring? On the red carpet? Groundbreaking, if you’re talking about Swift’s Oscar De La Renta flower-coated minidress.

 

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Julia Michaels

French maid, but make it fashion! Julia Michaels showed up to the GRAMMYs alongside her boyfriend, JP Saxe, in coordinating looks, because of course they did.

 

Courtesy of Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP.

Haim

Never one to miss out on a high-fashion moment, the HAIM sisters showed up to the GRAMMYs in coordinating Prada looks. I wish my sister and I looked this good for special occasions.

 

Courtesy of: Francis Specker/CBS.

H.E.R

This burgundy velvet suit by Dundas is groovy, baby! The more I look at it, the better it gets.

 

Courtesy of Chris Pizzello/AP Photo.

Beyoncé

Leave it to Queen B to wear one of the best looks at the GRAMMYs while still keeping her vibe totally low-key. My favorite part of this ‘fit? Her massive Schiaparelli earrings.

 

Courtesy of Phil McCarten/CBS.

Maren Morris

Country star Marin Morris wowed in a lavender gown by Dolce & Gabbana with jewels from KALLATI. If her look is any indication, this pastel hue will be everywhere this summer.

