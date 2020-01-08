Lizzo, Billie Eilish & More Will Perform at the 2020 Grammys & Now We Can’t Wait

Scroll To See More Images

We all know that half the fun of the Grammys has to do with watching standout perfomers hit the stage at the Staples Center, and this year is no exception. Except that the Grammys 2020 performers list might just include the (totally biased, entirely subjective) best mix of artists yet.

Airing live on Sunday, Jan. 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m PT, the Grammys will feature acts by emerging artists and seasoned pros alike. Oh, and did we mention the awards are hosted by none other than Alicia Keys again? We can’t wait.

Read on for the full list of performers, announced on Jan. 8, 2020.

Lizzo

When she’s not busy twerking courtside, Lizzo is smashing Billboard records left and right. This year, her standout performances have earned her a whopping eight nods—making her the artist with the most nominations at the Grammys this year. Like leading nominee Billie Eilish, Lizzo is up for awards in major categories: Best New Artist, Album Of The Year and Best Urban Contemporary Album for Cuz I Love You, and Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance for “Truth Hurts.” Oh, and that’s not it: “Exactly How I Feel” and “Jerome” are also nominated for Best R&B Performance and Best Traditional R&B Performance respectively. Whew!

Billie Eilish

18-year-old Billie Eilish isn’t doing too shabby for her Grammys debut. The “everything i wanted” artist is the youngest artist ever nominated for a Grammy—but turns out, she’s actually up for six. Her 2019 album, When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? is nominated for major awards like Best New Artist; Album Of The Year and Best Pop Vocal Album, whereas her hit single “Bad Guy” is up for Record Of The Year, Song Of The Year and Best Pop Solo Performance.

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani

It isn’t the first rodeo for either of these stars. Gwen Stefani has three Grammys of her own, whereas Blake has been nominated eight times. But the couple will still be marking a new milestone on Grammys night, performing a duet on the Staples Center stage together for the first time.

Aerosmith

These rock icons are being honored on the Grammys stage as this year’s MusiCares Person Of The Year, which honors not just their incredible talent, but also recognizes their massive philanthropic efforts over the years (who knew!)