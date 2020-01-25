Every Way to Stream the Grammys Online If You Don’t Have a TV

Scroll To See More Images

It’s 2020, and most of the world lives on the internet, so it should come as no surprise that most shows and events are live streams—yes, even the Grammys. So, you’re curious how to stream the Grammys 2020 awards show and red carpet, you’ve come to the correct place. But before we dive into how to watch the 62nd annual Grammy Awards—which will be held on Sunday, Jan. 26, just FYI—let’s dive into what an incredible show is ahead of us.

The Grammys—a.k.a. Music’s Biggest Night—honor dozens of musicians, producers and songwriters each year for their work in the music industry. This year’s performers include massive stars like Lizzo, Ariana Grande, Camila Cabello, the Jonas Brothers and more. (Even BTS is rumored to perform, so we’re v stoked about that.) Alicia Keys, one of the most Grammy-decorated women of all time, will also host.

With more than 50 Grammys categories across genres like pop, rap, country and R&B, it’s impossible to predict which artists will take home awards. The Grammys can be one of the most unpredictable shows in awards season, but it’s for sure one of the most entertaining. From its performances to its viral moments, the Grammys, first and foremost, are about entertainment, and we can’t wait. Find out how to stream it if you don’t have a TV ahead.

Awards Show

Time: Sunday, January 26, at 5 p.m. EST/8 p.m. PST on CBS.

CBS All Access: Sign into your CBS All Access account and click on the Grammys on the live TV Schedule. (CBS All Access offers a seven-day trial and costs start at $5.99 a month.)

Hulu+ Live TV: Sign into your Hulu+ Live TV account and scroll down to the Grammys on CBS. (Hulu+ Live TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $54.99 a month.)

YouTube TV: Sign into your YouTube TV account and scroll down to watch the Grammys on CBS. (YouTube TV offers a five-day free trial and costs $49.99 a month.)

Fubo TV: Sign into your Fubo TV account and scroll down to watch the Grammys on CBS. (Fubo TV offers a seven-day free trial and costs $44.99 a month.)

Sling TV: Sign into your Sling TV account and scroll down to watch the Grammys on CBS. (Sling TV offers a seven-day free trial, and costs start at $20 a month.)

Red Carpet

E! Countdown to the Red Carpet: The 2020 Grammys

Time: 6 p.m. EST / 3 p.m. PST

Hosts: Giuliana Rancic and Ryan Seacrest

Stream: Sign into most of the services above and watch E!.

Entertainment Tonight

Stream: ET Live, ET Live app, CBS All Access, CBS News

Grammys Preshow

Time: 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET.

Stream: Watch for free on the Grammys official Facebook page.