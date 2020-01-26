Every Red Carpet Look at the Grammys, From Lizzo to Ariana Grande

Scroll To See More Images

The Grammys are known as Music’s Biggest Night, but anyone’s who’s seen the red carpet knows that the fashion is just as good as the tunes. The Grammys 2020 fashion includes red carpet looks from Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and tons of other designer-favorite stars. In case you’re unaware, the 62nd annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on Sunday, January 26.

But before we learn who takes home categories, such as Album of the Year and Best New Artist (our fingers are crossed for Lizzo), the stars must make their way to their seats. And what’s in between them is the red carpet. 2019’s Grammys saw trends like sequins, suits and skin, and while it’s too soon to tell what the 2020 Grammys fashion and beauty trends will be, we’re sure we won’t be disappointed.

So before you turn on CBS to watch Alicia Keys host and find out who wins Song of the Year, scroll through this slideshow of Grammys 2020 looks from stars like Camila Cabello, Rosalía, H.E.R. and many more. The Grammys may be known as Music’s Biggest Night, but the fashion sure doesn’t disappoint either. See the celebrities make their way down the red carpet ahead.

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Stefani and Shelton will perform their song “Nobody But You” at the 2020 Grammys.

Ariana Grande

Grande is nominated for multiple categories at the 2020 Grammys, including Album of the Year.

James Blake & Jameela Jamil

Blake is nominated at the 2020 Grammys for Alternative Music Album, and Jameel is a star on NBC’s The Good Place.

Dragun is a YouTube star and beauty influencer.

Jojo

Jojo is best known for songs like “Too Little Too Late” and “Leave (Get Out).”

Lilly Singh

Singh is a YouTube star and the host of NBC’s A Little Late With Lilly Singh.

Lizzo

Lizzo is nominated for multiple categories at the 2020 Grammys, including Best New Artist.

Tess Holliday

Holliday is a model who has covered magazines like Self.

Tove Lo

Lo is nominated for Best Music Video at the 2020 Grammys.