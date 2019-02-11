Every Red Carpet Look from the 2019 Grammys, from Miley Cyrus to Camila Cabello

The Grammys may be known as “music’s biggest night,” but the Grammys 2019 fashion proves that the awards show is no slouch when it comes to style. This year’s Grammy red carpet includes stars like Lady Gaga, Cardi B, Miley Cyrus and Camila Cabello. And though 2019’s red carpet won’t include two of this year’s most talked-about pop stars, Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande, there are still a lot of incredible celebrity looks to fawn over.

Along with a show-stopping red carpet, the 2019 Grammys will make history with Alicia Keys as the first female host in 14 years. Keys, who follows repeat hosts like LL Cool J and James Corden, is sure to make a statement as this year’s leading lady. Plus, with 16 Grammys of her own (and 13 nominations), it’s safe to say that the 38-year-old singer is pretty familiar with the ceremony and will bring her expertise as a multi-Grammy winner to her role as a host.

But back to the red carpet. Each year, the Grammys showcases a variety of styles, from out-there looks like Lady Gaga’s egg in 2011 to ornate suits like Janelle Monáe’s in 2018, and 2019 is bound to be no different. With the variety of celebrities walking the red carpet, from hip-hop legends to fan-favorite country singers, the red carpet is sure to be as colorful as the ceremony. Check out every look from the Grammys 2019 red carpet ahead.

Andra Day

Day has been nominated for two Grammys.

St. Vincent

St. Vincent won one Grammy tonight, for Best Rock Song for “Masseducation.”

Kylie Jenner

Jenner is dating Grammy-nominated rapper Travis Scott.

Ashanti

Ashanti has been nominated for eight Grammys and has won once.

Jennifer Lopez

Lopez has been nominated for two Grammys.

Dua Lipa

Lipa is nominated for two Grammys tonight, including for Best New Artist.

Cardi B and Offset

Cardi is nominated for five Grammys tonight, including for Album and Record of the Year.

Anna Kendrick

Kendrick has been nominated for one Grammy for Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media for her Pitch Perfect soundtrack.

Lady Gaga

Gaga won the Grammy tonight for Best Song Written for Visual Media for “Shallow” from A Star Is Born.

Katy Perry

Perry has been nominated for 13 Grammys.

Nina Dobrev

Dobrev stars on CBS’s Fam.

Rexha is nominated for two Grammy tonight, including for Best New Artist.

Heidi Klum

Klum is nominated to musician Tom Kaulitz.

Jameela Jamil

Jamil stars on NBC’s The Good Place.

Shawn Mendes

Mendes is nominated for two Grammys tonight, Pop Vocal Album and Song.

Janelle Monáe

Monáe is nominated for two Grammys tonight, Album of the Year and Music Video.

Charlie Puth

Puth is nominated for Best Engineered Album for his album Voicenotes at the 2019 Grammys.

BTS

BTS was nominated for Best Recording Packaging at the 2019 Grammys.

Maren Morris

Morris is nominated for five Grammys tonight, including Record of the Year for her song, “The Middle” with Zedd and Grey.

Ashlee Simpson

Simpson walked the red carpet with her husband, Evan Ross, son of Diana Ross.

Alessia Cara

Cara has one Grammy, which she won for Best New Artist in 2018.

Miley Cyrus

Cyrus has one Grammy nomination for her album, Bangerz, in 2015. She will perform a tribute for Dolly Parton tonight with Shawn Mendes.

Alicia Keys

Keys has 15 Grammys. She is tonight’s host.

Tori Kelly

Kelly has two Grammys, which she won for her album Hiding Place and her song “Never Alone” in 2019.

Kacey Musgraves

Musgraves is nominated for four Grammys tonight, and has won two for Country Song and Country Solo Performance.

Meghan Trainor

Trainor has one Grammy for Best New Artist, which she won in 2016.

Camila Cabello

Cabello is nominated for two Grammys tonight for Pop Vocal Album and Pop Solo Performance.