The Best Behind-the-Scenes Instagrams of the Grammys 2017

Last night’s Grammy Awards were epic—and even more so on Instagram. Rihanna rolled in late (and GIF’d herself), Lady Gaga showed off some new ink, Adele and Gaga hammed for the camera, and Lea Michele straight-up posted a shot live from bed. Hellooo, hunky!
We all watched the Grammys, but what you may have missed was what happened BTS (that’s behind-the-scenes, y’all—keep up). Ahead, find the best Instaposts from our very favorite celebrities last night, in all their fancy award show glory.
Lady Gaga
Gaga called this "one of the best times I've ever had on stage ever."
Photo:
instagram / @ladygaga
Rihanna
RiRi shared a GIF of herself. LOL.
Solange
"Thank you @gucci for giving me the gold," Solange wrote.
Photo:
instagram
Lea Michele
"Grammys// Bed Series," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @leamichele
Katy Perry
Wearing Tom Ford on the red carpet.
Photo:
instagram / @katyperry
Jason Derulo, Chrissy Teigen, and John Legend
Tearing up after Beyoncé's performance.
Photo:
instagram / @chrissyteigen
John Legend
At the Clive Davis pre-Grammys party.
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
John Legend
Legend tagged Gucci and British stylist Dave Thomas.
Photo:
instagram / @johnlegend
Kris Jenner
"Thanx for my glam guys!" Jenner said, tagging Monica Rose, Jorge Serrano, and Etienne Ortega.
Tinashe
"Little black dress," Tinashe wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @tinashenow
Demi Lovato
Photo:
instagram / @ddlovato
Jaime Woods
"Late but lit anyway," she wrote.
Adele and Lady Gaga
"Killing it tonight," Gaga wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @ladygaga
Lady Gaga
Gaga showed off what looks to be new ink ahead of the show.
Photo:
instagram / @ladygaga
J.Lo
"Grammy moments," she wrote.
J.Lo
"Me and my Benny," she wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @jlo
Beyoncé
Laverne Cox shared an epic video of Beyoncé.
Laverne Cox and Beyoncé
"More receipts that this happened," Cox wrote.
Photo:
instagram / @lavernecox