10 Grammy Winners We Never Heard From Again

The 2014 Grammys are coming up this weekend, and the nominees are amazingly talented. But what if we never hear from them again come next year? Check out the acts that took home trophies… and then pretty much disappeared.

Jakob Dylan and his band the Wallflowers were so dreamy and talented, but unfortunately we haven’t seen much of them again after they won two Grammys in 2008.

System of a Down had a big hard-rock moment at the turn of the millennium, and won some Grammys for their work.

Shelby Lynne had a successful career for years in country before winning Best New Artist in 2001… and then promptly going back underground in the country world.

Esperanza Spalding won the Best New Artist Grammy in 2011, which was remarkable mostly for whom she beat out: Justin Bieber, Drake, Mumford and Sons, and Florence + the Machine.

Shawn Colvin’s “Sunny Came Home” was everywhere in 1997, and it scored her Grammys for Record of the Year and Song of the Year. Shawn, come home and sing for us again!

