Forget you? Not a chance!

For all of the pageantry offered up by the likes of Gaga, Bieber, and sigh, Jaden Smith, the most memorable 2011 Grammy performance goes to Cee-Lo for this feel-good collaboration with The Muppets and Gwyneth Paltrow. Highlights include Cee-Lo’s fabulous feathery costume, doo wopping muppets and Gwyneth standing on a piano in six inch heels.

Try to resist it y’all I dare you.