Grammy Noms Announced; Watch An LV Short With Marc Jacobs’ Tattoo Artist!

Kerry Pieri
SINGLE SHOT: WATCH IT

Scott Campbell does Marc’s tats and now makes LV goods.

DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!

  • Kate Moss is so Sophia Loren in these January Italian Vogue issue, reinstating our fashion deja vu theory. (Racked)

  • Dior has a fancy new beauty site that’s e-commerce and has Dior groupie highlights like Sofia Coppola’s latest directed commercial. (Dior)
  • Kirsten Dunst is auctioning her navy Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton handbag which includes all her favorite things (a total worth $5,264) which you can bid on. She’s a better woman than I. (NY Post)

  • American Apparel switched from using models to illustrations on their site, which may be more disturbing than those underaged looking girls in porny pics. (Copy Ranter)
  • E! Online is pissed that Lady Gaga didn’t get a Grammy nom for song of the year. So are we. (E!)

TRIPLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!

Photo: Jak and Jil

  • RT @ NETAPORTER Were looking for an intern to join our busy Social Media team at our London offices. Please send your resume to careers@net-a-porter.com Oh to be 20…
