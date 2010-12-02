Grammy Noms Announced; Watch An LV Short With Marc Jacobs’ Tattoo Artist!

SINGLE SHOT: WATCH IT
Scott Campbell does Marc’s tats and now makes LV goods.
DOUBLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE!
- Kate Moss is so Sophia Loren in these January Italian Vogue issue, reinstating our fashion deja vu theory. (Racked)
- Dior has a fancy new beauty site that’s e-commerce and has Dior groupie highlights like Sofia Coppola’s latest directed commercial. (Dior)
- Kirsten Dunst is auctioning her navy Sofia Coppola for Louis Vuitton handbag which includes all her favorite things (a total worth $5,264) which you can bid on. She’s a better woman than I. (NY Post)
- American Apparel switched from using models to illustrations on their site, which may be more disturbing than those underaged looking girls in porny pics. (Copy Ranter)
TRIPLE SHOT: TWEET TWEET!
- RT @StellaMcCartney US customers can shop our AW10 Sale online now – with 40% off. Happy shopping! http://ow.ly/3iYlV Just a little public service for you.
- RT @InStyle Happy birthday Britney Spears! http://ht.ly/3iUrK What would the world be without Brit Brit?
Photo: Jak and Jil
- RT @pamelalovenyc Another Talon Cuff spotted on Jak & Jil! xx http://fb.me/FvY9yTog Are we really surprised?
- RT @AJMukamal only 1 season in! #tease RT @cutblog: Haider Ackermann doesnt want to make anymore mens clothes until he feels like it http://nym.ag/eZmTug Never been happier not to be a boy!
- RT @ NETAPORTER Were looking for an intern to join our busy Social Media team at our London offices. Please send your resume to careers@net-a-porter.com Oh to be 20…