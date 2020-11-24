BTS Had the Best Reaction to Their Historic First-Ever Grammy Nomination

The show must go on. The Grammy 2021 nominations were announced on Tuesday, November 24, and there are so many artists to look forward to at music’s biggest night.

The 63rd annual Grammy Awards will be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles in January 2021. Trevor Noah will host the awards show, which will be broadcast on CBS. “Despite the fact that I am extremely disappointed that the Grammys have refused to have me sing or be nominated for best pop album, I am thrilled to be hosting this auspicious event,” Noah said in a statement. “I think as a one-time Grammy nominee, I am the best person to provide a shoulder to all the amazing artists who do not win on the night because I too know the pain of not winning the award! (This is a metaphorical shoulder, I’m not trying to catch corona). See you at the 63rd Grammys!”

Among the nominations was a well-deserved nod for BTS, who became the first K-pop act to be nominated in the Grammys’ 60-plus-year history. The seven-member K-pop boy band—which consists of Jin, RM, J-Hope, Suga, Jimin, V and Jungkook—were nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance category for their song “Dynamite.” “We would like to be nominated and possibly get an award,” BTS member RM told Esquire in November before the band’s nomination. “I think the Grammys are the last part, like the final part of the whole American journey. So yeah, we’ll see.”

After the nominations were announced, BTS posted a video on their Twitter of Jungkook, RM, V and Jimin reacting to the nominations. When their nod was revealed, the members clapped and screamed. “Ohmmmmmmyyyyyyyyggghghhhhhhhgggggggggdhdhsjsixudbslsogbdsisgshdbxidjdbdidhdifjfiri #GRAMMYs #BTS,” the band captioned the video.

Other first-time nominees include Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat and Harry Styles. The most-nominated artist was Beyoncé with nine nominations.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air on Sunday, January 31, at 8 p.m. on CBS. See the list of nominations for the main and pop categories below.

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Chilombo, Jhené Aiko

Black Pumas (Deluxe Edition), Black Pumas

Everyday Life, Coldplay

Djesse Vol. 3, Jacob Collier

Women in Music Pt. III, HAIM

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Hollywood’s Bleeding, Post Malone

Folklore, Taylor Swift

RECORD OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade” — Beyoncé

“Colors” — Black Pumas

“Rockstar” — DaBaby Featuring Roddy Ricch

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Savage” — Megan Thee Stallion Featuring Beyoncé

SONG OF THE YEAR

“Black Parade” — Beyonce

“The Box” — Roddy Ricch

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

“Circles” — Post Malone

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“I Can’t Breathe” — H.E.R.

“If the World Was Ending” — JP Saxe Featuring Julia Michaels

BEST NEW ARTIST

Ingrid Andress

Phoebe Bridgers

Chika

Noah Cyrus

D Smoke

Doja Cat

Kaytranada

Megan Thee Stallion

BEST POP SOLO PERFORMANCE

“Yummy” — Justin Bieber

“Say So” — Doja Cat

“Everything I Wanted” — Billie Eilish

“Don’t Start Now” — Dua Lipa

“Watermelon Sugar” — Harry Styles

“Cardigan” — Taylor Swift

BEST POP DUO/GROUP PERFORMANCE

“Un Dia (One Day) — J Balvin, Dua Lipa, Bad Bunny & Tainy

“Intentions” — Justin Bieber Featuring Quavo

“Dynamite” — BTS

“Rain on Me” — Lady Gaga with Ariana Grande

“Exile” — Taylor Swift Featuring Bon Iver

BEST POP VOCAL ALBUM

Changes, Justin Bieber

Chromatica, Lady Gaga

Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Fine Line, Harry Styles

Folklore, Taylor Swift