This Year’s Grammy Gift Bags Are Chock Full of a Whopping $10,000 Worth of Product

Scroll To See More Images

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place this Sunday, January 26, and all of the stars will go home with swag bag values at nearly $10K. Each year, celebrities get to take home jam-packed gift bags filled to the brim with ultra-luxe beauty, fashion, home decor, electronics, wellness treats — you name it. These gift bags are notoriously pricey when it comes to their collective value — they’ve been known to be worth the sum of more than a couple down payments on a brand new car.

Of course, I love watching The Grammys and getting to see my favorite artists perform (and, obviously what they’re wearing to the music’s biggest event of the year), but I’ll admit that as a self-professed product junkie, I get equally as excited to find out what will be included in these highly-curated gift bags that the stars will get to go home with. I mean, even if this year’s top attendees don’t leave the show with a gilded Grammy in tow, at least they won’t walk out empty-handed, right?

We were lucky enough to get a sneak peek at the products that this year’s hottest nominees and performers, from Lizzo to Arianna Grande, will be gifted with The Grammy Awards 2020 — and as per usual, we’re definitely impressed by the assortment. As you can probably imagine, these gift bags aren’t just a random selection of carelessly-compiled freebies — I mean, they need to impress A-listers. In fact, there is even a Gift Bag committee that helps source and curate the bags’ contents to make sure they’re on par with celebrity-standards. If you’re just as nosy as I am, I’ve compiled a list of some of the best (and affordable) gifts all your favorite Grammy attendees will be bringing home with them on Sunday.

Attendees will go home with The Pixi GRAMMY gift set containing three items: the Glycolic Body Lotion, the Glow Mist and the Glitter-y Eye Quad.

The gifting lounge will also offer Soma’s gorgeous silk robes for performers and presenters. The Sensuous Silk Kimono Robe was originally designed for the brand’s first collection in 2004, and was recreated it for their limited edition Heritage collection.

The swag includes a number of wellness products to keep you fit and healthy, including 8Green’s Effervescent Tablets. These convenient tabs make getting in your daily greens quota super easy.

Quip’s luxury toothbrushes have reinvented the oral care space. Grammy guests will walk away with the brand’s latest dental innovation: refillable floss. It’s just as elevated of a product as their incredible brush — trust me!

Grossé Japan is award-winning museum-quality costume jewelry using a unique six-layer plating method and precious metals. It was famously worn by both Marlene Dietrich and Greta Garbo. Grammy giftees will take home pieces from the brand’s luxury Grammy 2020 collection.

The compact Tile Sticker is the smallest member of the Tile family, and the easiest tracking solution yet. The Sticker is waterproof and comes with an adhesive back so it can be easily attached to just about anything you’re prone to losing. Talk about a useful gift.

Grammy guests will also recieve an Oxygenetix Total Beauty Package, which includes an entire year’s supply of revolutionary Oxygenating Foundation, the Oxygenating Hydro-Matrix, and an assortment of VI Derm products. It also includes a ViPeel treatment from VI Aesthetics in Beverly Hills with Dr. Sheila Nazarian and/or in NYC with Dr. Konstantin Vasyukevich.

Wellness swag like this premiun neck and back massager will also be available in the gifting lounge. The Naipo oCuddle Shoulder Massager is designed with an ergonomic “U” shape to wrap around the neck and shoulder areas, which feels just like you’re getting cuddled.

Transparent’s sunglasses are designed to protect your eyes from UV damage, and help you standout in the process. These celeb-approved shades are sure to be a hit with Grammy attendees.

Granola may not seem like most exciting swag bag addition, but believe me, they’re super addicting and good for your gut.

Grammy guests will receive a range of Covergirl’s latest and greatest product drops, including selections from their newest collections, as well as tried-and-true best-sellers from the iconic drugstore brand.

The O.G. Brain Sensing Headband is just like having a personal meditation assistant. The device helps you relax and recharge, thanks to its ability to provide real-time feedback. This research-grade EEG device senses your mental activity and translates it into the guiding sounds of weather.

Who doesn’t love a good sheet mask? It’s the ultimate self-care indulgence, and celebs will walk away from a long night of celebration with this 5-minute hydrating mask to revive tired skin the following day.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.