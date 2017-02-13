8 Celebs Who Wore Inanimate Objects to the Grammys

Of all the award show red carpets, the Grammys never disappoint with its creative, eccentric, and often downright bonkers wardrobe choices of our favorite music sensations. But this year, things got even weirder. (That’s a compliment, by the way.)

Amid greens and feathers and leather and lace, we saw beautiful floral window treatments, a piece of delectable chocolate wrapped in gold foil, and a full-blown gum-ball machine, among others. Did you miss them? Great news! We’ve culled ’em all. Fingers crossed next year’s Grammys bring things like tractor trailers and ATMs to the red carpet.