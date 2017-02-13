StyleCaster
Share

8 Celebs Who Wore Inanimate Objects to the Grammys

What's hot
StyleCaster

8 Celebs Who Wore Inanimate Objects to the Grammys

Christina Grasso
by
8 Celebs Who Wore Inanimate Objects to the Grammys
8 Start slideshow
Photo: Getty

Of all the award show red carpets, the Grammys never disappoint with its creative, eccentric, and often downright bonkers wardrobe choices of our favorite music sensations. But this year, things got even weirder. (That’s a compliment, by the way.)

MORE: Chrissy Teigen Just Chopped All Her Hair Off at the Grammys

Amid greens and feathers and leather and lace, we saw beautiful floral window treatments, a piece of delectable chocolate wrapped in gold foil, and a full-blown gum-ball machine, among others. Did you miss them? Great news! We’ve culled ’em all. Fingers crossed next year’s Grammys bring things like tractor trailers and ATMs to the red carpet.

MORE: Lady Gaga Debuts Pink Hair and a Massive Back Tattoo at the Grammys

 

0 Thoughts?
1 of 8
Girl Crush or Gumball Machine?
Girl Crush or Gumball Machine?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Katy Perry or Feather Duster?
Katy Perry or Feather Duster?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Jennifer Lopez or Loofah?
Jennifer Lopez or Loofah?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Kriss Mincey or Doily?
Kriss Mincey or Doily?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Malina Moye or Floral Curtain?
Malina Moye or Floral Curtain?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Jacqueline Van Bierk or Jukebox?
Jacqueline Van Bierk or Jukebox?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Ceelo Green or Ferrero Rocher?
Ceelo Green or Ferrero Rocher?

H/t Twitter

Photo: Getty/Stylecaster
Kat Graham or Barber Pole?
Kat Graham or Barber Pole?
Photo: Getty/Stylecaster

Next slideshow starts in 10s

Every Single Red Carpet Look at the Grammys

Every Single Red Carpet Look at the Grammys
  • Girl Crush or Gumball Machine?
  • Katy Perry or Feather Duster?
  • Jennifer Lopez or Loofah?
  • Kriss Mincey or Doily?
  • Malina Moye or Floral Curtain?
  • Jacqueline Van Bierk or Jukebox?
  • Ceelo Green or Ferrero Rocher?
  • Kat Graham or Barber Pole?
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share