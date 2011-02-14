Grammy Awards Fashion: 7 Most Ridiculous

We get it, people in music are all creative and wacky and unless you’re a legit rockstar in a leather vest (hi Lenny Kravitz!) or a girl who can belt it out in a sparkly gown (hi Chrisina Aguilera!) or a country chick in a boring gown (hi country chicks!) you’re meant to look like you just got back from a rave and the E hasn’t worn off yet, but you lost your glowsticks.
Click through for the seven girls who seriously committed, and maybe look like they should be seriously committed. Also, where the F was Ke$ha. Fail, Ke@ha.
This is a pod/womb by Hussein Chalayan which is actually pretty sick, but let's face it, it's performance art, not fashion.
In case you didn't know, Lady Gaga was birthed out of that womb and she was wearing a latex, pointy shouldered Thierry Mugler in it. She looks totally insane, and I have no idea how she's going to top this.
Nicki Minaj just decided to go as a leopard.
OK, Kim Kardashian doesn't look crazy, she looks like a stripper.
I love me some RiRi and her bod is sick so she might as well show it I think there were sparkly nipple covers involved.
Keri Hilson looks like a sexy caramel Judy Jetson.
Katy Perry wore Armani and stole wings from the Victoria's Secret show when she performed at it.
Ciara's body gets videos banned, but this dress makes her look like a prostie stuck at a Trekie convention (do those still happen?).