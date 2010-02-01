Grammy Awards 2010: Winners

The Grammys aired last night and there are only two things anyone cares about in terms of post coverage: who looked fat and who won.

To no ones surprise, Beyonce and Taylor Swift went home with the highest number of awards — Beyonce winning six awards for the night and Swift accepting four awards. Kings of Leon however won the nights biggest award, Record of the Year, for their album Use Somebody. (Also, can I just point out that The Lonely Island & T-Pains song, Im on a Boat was nominated for a Grammy and not, Dick in a Box?)





With the nominations of unstoppable Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Kings of Leon, the Grammys seem to have laid the foundation for an amazing drinking game. The Grammys should start incorporating little blurbs letting audience members know when they should drink just like in Pop Up Video or Elimidate. Heres a run down of the winners from last nights 2010 Grammy Awards for a guess-timate of how many shots you would have taken last night!

Record of the Year

Use Somebody, Kings of Leon

Album of the Year

Fearless, Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” Beyonce

Best New Artist

Zac Brown Band

Best Female Pop Vocal Performance

“Halo,” Beyonce

Best Male Pop Vocal Performance

“Make it Mine,” Jason Mraz

Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals

“I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas



Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals

“Lucky,” Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat



Best Pop Instrumental Performance

“Throw Down Your Heart,” Bela Fleck

Best Pop Instrumental Album

Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones

Best Pop Vocal Album

The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas



Best Dance Recording

“Poker Face,” Lady Gaga

Best Electronic/Dance Album

The Fame, Lady Gaga

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden, Michael Buble



Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance

“Working on a Dream,” Bruce Springsteen



Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals

“Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon

Best Rock Song

“Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon



Best Rock Album

21st Century Breakdown, Greenday

Best Alternative Music Album

Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix

Best Female R&B Vocal Performance

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyonce



Best Male R&B Vocal Performance

“Pretty Wings,” Maxwell

Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals

“Blame It,” Jamie Foxx and T-Pain

Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance

“At Last,” Beyonce



Best Urban/Alternative Performance

“Pearls,” India.Arie & Dobet Gnahore

Best R&B Song

“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyonce

Best R&B Album

Blacksummers Night, Maxwell

Best Contemporary R&B Album

I Am Sasha Fierce, Beyonce



Best Rap Solo Performance

“D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” Jay-Z

Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group

“Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent

Best Rap/Song Collaboration

“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West

Best Rap Song

“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West

Best Rap Album

Relapse, Eminem

Best Female Country Vocal Performance

“White Horse,” Taylor Swift



Best Male Country Vocal Performance

“Sweet Thing,” Keith Urban

Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals

“I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum



Best Country Collaboration with Vocals

“I Told You So,” Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis

Best Country Instrumental Performance

“Producers Medley,” Steve Wariner

Best Country Song

“White Horse,” Taylor Swift

Best Country Album

Fearless, Taylor Swift



