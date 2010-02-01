Grammy Awards 2010: Winners

The Grammys aired last night and there are only two things anyone cares about in terms of post coverage: who looked fat and who won.
To no ones surprise, Beyonce and Taylor Swift went home with the highest number of awards — Beyonce winning six awards for the night and Swift accepting four awards. Kings of Leon however won the nights biggest award, Record of the Year, for their album Use Somebody. (Also, can I just point out that The Lonely Island & T-Pains song, Im on a Boat was nominated for a Grammy and not, Dick in a Box?)
With the nominations of unstoppable Beyonce, Taylor Swift, and Kings of Leon, the Grammys seem to have laid the foundation for an amazing drinking game. The Grammys should start incorporating little blurbs letting audience members know when they should drink just like in Pop Up Video or Elimidate. Heres a run down of the winners from last nights 2010 Grammy Awards for a guess-timate of how many shots you would have taken last night!
Record of the Year
Use Somebody, Kings of Leon
Album of the Year
Fearless, Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring On It),” Beyonce
Best New Artist
Zac Brown Band
Best Female Pop Vocal Performance
“Halo,” Beyonce
Best Male Pop Vocal Performance
“Make it Mine,” Jason Mraz
Best Pop Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocals
“I Gotta Feeling,” The Black Eyed Peas
Best Pop Collaboration with Vocals
“Lucky,” Jason Mraz & Colbie Caillat
Best Pop Instrumental Performance
“Throw Down Your Heart,” Bela Fleck
Best Pop Instrumental Album
Potato Hole, Booker T. Jones
Best Pop Vocal Album
The E.N.D., The Black Eyed Peas
Best Dance Recording
“Poker Face,” Lady Gaga
Best Electronic/Dance Album
The Fame, Lady Gaga
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Michael Buble Meets Madison Square Garden, Michael Buble
Best Solo Rock Vocal Performance
“Working on a Dream,” Bruce Springsteen
Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals
“Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
Best Rock Song
“Use Somebody,” Kings of Leon
Best Rock Album
21st Century Breakdown, Greenday
Best Alternative Music Album
Wolfgang Amadeus Phoenix, Phoenix
Best Female R&B Vocal Performance
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyonce
Best Male R&B Vocal Performance
“Pretty Wings,” Maxwell
Best R&B Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals
“Blame It,” Jamie Foxx and T-Pain
Best Traditional R&B Vocal Performance
“At Last,” Beyonce
Best Urban/Alternative Performance
“Pearls,” India.Arie & Dobet Gnahore
Best R&B Song
“Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” Beyonce
Best R&B Album
Blacksummers Night, Maxwell
Best Contemporary R&B Album
I Am Sasha Fierce, Beyonce
Best Rap Solo Performance
“D.O.A. (Death of Auto-Tune),” Jay-Z
Best Rap Performance by a Duo or Group
“Crack a Bottle,” Eminem, Dr. Dre & 50 Cent
Best Rap/Song Collaboration
“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West
Best Rap Song
“Run This Town,” Jay-Z, Rihanna & Kanye West
Best Rap Album
Relapse, Eminem
Best Female Country Vocal Performance
“White Horse,” Taylor Swift
Best Male Country Vocal Performance
“Sweet Thing,” Keith Urban
Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals
“I Run to You,” Lady Antebellum
Best Country Collaboration with Vocals
“I Told You So,” Carrie Underwood & Randy Travis
Best Country Instrumental Performance
“Producers Medley,” Steve Wariner
Best Country Song
“White Horse,” Taylor Swift
Best Country Album
Fearless, Taylor Swift
