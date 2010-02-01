Grammy Awards 2010: Red Carpet Live!

The only thing that could top the gay-man-fantasy duet between Lady Gaga and Sir Elton John kicking off the Grammys are the outrageous red carpet looks.

Rihanna (above):

Between the hair and her structural white gown, our beloved RiRi had plenty of pouf and curves to show for herself on the red carpet tonight. Who do you think takes the cake for most talked about pop star of the year — Lady Gaga or Rihanna?



Carrie Underwood:



The beautiful country singer looked perfectly put together in this white floor-length gown. Who says you can’t wear white after Labor Day?

Pink:



Pink took the recent gray streaked hair trend to the extreme by matching her dress to her hair color. Yikes.

Britney Spears:



Britney’s up to her old tricks again in yet another barely-there ensemble, but without her old bangin’ bod. Two kids later, you should probably think about refining your style, Brit.



Beyonce:



What on earth is in Beyonce’s hair? Tinsel? Confetti? Roll-on glitter? Not our favorite look from the sexy star, but in comparison to the rest of the crazies at the Grammys, she’ll probably top a best-dressed list or two.

Lady Gaga:



Lady Gaga, is that you? Well, duh — of course it is. Who the hell else would show up at an award show looking like a solar system of sparkles? We’re seriously wondering if the audience still has their eyesight in tact after witnessing her performance.

Snooki:



Snooki, you sicken us.



Heidi Klum:



A painful reminder that while we’re eating snow and facing bitter winds here in New York, people in L.A. are still chillin’ by the beach. Luckily for you Heidi, you’re too beautiful for us to hold this against you.

Miley Cyrus:



Finally, a look from Miley that we kind of dig.

Fergie:



It’s like Superwoman meets Ice Capades. Sorry, Fergie. We do not dig.

Nicole Kidman:



While definitely not our favorite Kidman look of all time (the black is a bit stark for her pale figure, no?) the Nine star came out to support hubby Keith Urban in style.

Jennifer Lopez:



The infamously curvy songstress did not disappoint fans when she stepped out in this body-hugging Versace number.

Ke$ha:



Oh, Ke$ha, you’ve already managed to confuse the hell out of us with the dollar sign in your name — is it really necessary to muddle the situation further with that eye patch of makeup over your face? Who do you think you are exactly?

Taylor Swift:



Ok, we’re a bit biased — we’re obsessed with everything Taylor does. This dress has got to weigh a ton, but the upcoming Valentine’s Day star wears it with grace and ease.



Katy Perry:



Newly engaged Katy Perry looked happy and radiant in this nude Zac Posen number.



Jennifer Hudson:



For Jennifer’s sake, we feel like we should clarify that no, she did not go out and get herself a bowl cut. That is so middle school. No worries, it’s only a poorly executed ponytail with bangs. Next time, Jennifer, we suggest analyzing all camera angles before stepping out on the red carpet.

Ciara:



We hate to say it, Christian Siriano, but Ciara officially just dethroned your claim to fierceness. This dress from the Givenchy Haute Couture runway show last week in Paris is the perfect choice for an outrageous sartorial occasion like the Grammys, but Ciara wears it without looking like a wackjob (see Lady Gaga above).



Mary J. Blige:



Okay, Mary J. — who exactly are you trying to fool? Did you seriously think you could go to the hairdresser, ask them for Rihanna’s exact hairstyle, cut, and color, and that no one would notice? If we swapped out your faux hawk for RiRi’s in one of those virtual makeover studios, you would looke EXACTLY THE SAME. That’s just plain rude. (Good color on you though — the dress, we mean).



