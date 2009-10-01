Graeme Black Fashion Tapped as Hugo Boss Creative Consultant

Graeme Black is a Scottish designer, who has worked under fashion elitists John Galliano, Giorgio Armani’s Black Label (where he learned the essence of luxury), and as head designer for Ferragamo.

His latest creative project will be revamping Hugo Boss’ Black Label. The first collection to be shown will be for Fall 2010, and we can hardly wait (even it’s still spring Fashion Week in Paris). Graeme is known for his elegant and luxe design aesthetic, both of which we’re excited to see amped up in the Boss Black Label.

It will certainly be interesting to see where Black takes the label, considering this is the first outside creative consultant to design under the label, however communications VP, Philipp Wolff, is just as confident as we are in Black, as he told WWD, “Graeme is a valuable addition to the design team and a great inspiration.”

Do we see an ironic trend here? Black taking over one Black label at a time?