7 Graduation Gifts That She’ll Actually Use Every Day

It’s that time of year again: graduation. It’s a time for celebrating your favorite graduate who has worked so hard to get where they are today. And this may be an even more momentous year to celebrate them. With the recent school closures and remote learning, a lot of students didn’t get to enjoy their final year of school — and may not be able to mark this joyous occasion in presence of friends and family like they typically would. This can really put a damper on the milestone itself, making it feel just like any other day out of the year.

But with the perfect graduation gift, you have the potential to make the affair still feel special. Not sure what to get? After all, it has been a few years since I myself did the graduation walk to the infamous Pomp and Circumstance. We can help. Below are our favorite graduation gifts for her — all courtesy of Pandora Jewelry — that the special grad in your life will be able to enjoy whether she’s getting her degree from high school, college or grad school. From sentimental charms to versatile necklaces, you’ll be sure to find something she’ll wear every day and cherish for years to come.

This is the perfect gift to celebrate a grad’s special moment. The 2021 Graduation Charm is hand-finished in sterling silver and features two school books, one with a ‘2021’ engraving, as well as a graduation scroll and cap with a dangling tassel detail. It’s sentimental, stylish and will serve as a reminder that she can achieve anything.

The Pavé Heart Hoop Earrings are a cute twist on classic sterling-silver huggies thanks to the addition of sparkling clear cubic zirconia stones and cut-out hearts. Their 15mm size make them the perfect go-to staples for everyday wear.

The Wise Owl Graduation Charm is the perfect gift to remind that grad in your life of their hard work and dedication over the years. The charm features an owl with two blue crystals as eyes wearing a graduation hat sitting atop a scroll, both of which feature a dangling tassel. Give this gift to symbolize the achievements they’ve accomplished thus far and the ones yet to come.

Say “You Did It” with a hand-finished charm featuring a dangling heart-shaped disc with a cut-out star and a “The sky is the limit” engraving on the back. This charm includes indented stars with sparkling clear cubic zirconia stones across the bail. With this gift, you’ll be able to show just how proud you are, so they can be reminded every day.

This versatile necklace hosts two looks in one as it features a Pandora logo on one side and a circle of shimmering stones on the other. If there is going to be a grad party in her future (or multiple), then this is the perfect accessory that will go with both formal attire and everyday outfits.

Help build her jewelry collection with the Pandora Moments T-Bar Snake Chain Bracelet. It’s a classic staple that’s hand-finished in sterling silver and features a T-bar double circle closure. Plus, there’s also an element of sleekness due to a snake-chain pattern on the rigid parts of the bracelet.

This tiara-inspired wishbone ring is the perfect gift that’s guaranteed to make her feel like royalty. It’s made with sterling silver and embellished with an alluring mix of cubic zirconia stones in different sizes.