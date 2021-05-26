16 Grad Gifts That Prove The Tassel Is Worth The Hassle

Scroll To See More Images

Graduation season is upon us and while it’s been a fair few years since I walked across the stage at my University, I would hope that I’m still with it enough to recommend some killer graduation gift ideas. Shopping for a recent graduate is somehow both easy and challenging: They need pretty much everything (especially if they’re moving into a new apartment or starting a new job), but also hardly ever mention anything specific when you ask them what they need. In their defense, they were probably in the middle of studying for a final when you called!

There’s no doubt about it—graduating college is weird. Happy, yes, but also very strange, especially in 2021. So it makes sense that finding the perfect gift for a graduating college senior would be a little tricky, too! Most of the gifts on this list are small enough to pack in your carry-on if you’re hopping on a flight to see the student in your life walk across the stage at their commencement, but big enough in terms of gesture that you’ll totally make their day. So whether you’re shopping for your sibling, your child or just your long-distance bestie, I’ve got you covered.

I can’t guarantee that your beloved grad will get their dream job within a week of coming home, but I can promise that these gifts will make all their hard work in school feel worth it. From high-tech beauty tools to jewelry, this list has got it all. Read on to shop 16 of the best grad gifts on the market, from brands like Dyson, Mejuri, Coach and more.

