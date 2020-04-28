Graduation for the class of 2020 looks a little different this year. While typically, students and their loved ones would be attending graduation ceremonies and parties, most of us are under stay at home orders with schools closed for the rest of the academic year. Now more than ever is the time to show your favorite graduate you love them—which is why we rounded up 50 graduation gift ideas for 2020 under $50. No matter your budget, there’s a little something you can send to a grad who’s likely feeling bummed about missing their graduation. By treating these unprecedented times with a little bit of normalcy—like sending someone a gift!—we can help alleviate some of the disappointment these graduates might feel.

Since 2020 is truly a strange year so far, it’s the perfect opportunity to really dig into your gift-giving skills and send something that any graduate would love to receive. We’ve done most of the work for you and found 50 great graduation gifts under $50 you can ship off to a loved one—whether they’re two miles away or 2,000. There are so many cute, easy and affordable little gifts just waiting to be sent to someone who will appreciate the thought. Remind your graduates that just because you can’t be there to give them a hug doesn’t mean you’re not thinking of them.

Whether your favorite graduate is a fan of music, books, tech or beauty, there’s a gift under $50 that’s perfect for them. You can shop all of these gifts online, too, so you have the option to ship it to a grad directly or send it to yourself and ship it in your own box with a card. However you choose to treat these graduates, you’re sure to make their day a little brighter.

1. Woven Waffle Throw Blanket

It’s just a fact that you can never have too many throw blankets. Gift this neon woven throw to a graduate that always loves to snuggle up in a cozy blanket.

2. Goddess Ceramic Tray

A chic little tray can be used for so many things. From holding jewelry to serving a few cookies to guests, the possibilities with this ceramic tray are endless. Plus, it’s just cute AF.

3. Recipe Box

Know a graduate who loves to cook? Send them this adorable recipe box to store all their favorite recipes. It even comes with blank recipe cards so they can write down future recipes.

4. Ice Roller

This cute ice roller is the perfect gift for a grad who’s always looking for a new skincare product to try. The stainless steel stays cold longer, so they’ll get more use out of this than a typical facial roller.

5. Coco Rose Trio

This trio of skincare products from Herbivore Botanicals is the perfect way to give your favorite graduate the triple threat. The kit comes with coconut oil body polish, hydrating face mist and lip conditioner.

6. V&A Planter Pots

If your favorite grad has a green thumb, this set of three planter pots is the ideal gift. Bonus points if you fill them with little succulents, too.

7. Slip Silk Eye Mask

For a little bit of a luxurious gift, you can’t go wrong with this silk eye mask. It’s perfect for those who have trouble sleeping when there’s light around them.

8. Shag Pillow

This cute ivory shag pillow would spruce up any couch, chair or bed. It’s the perfect neutral decor gift if you don’t know someone’s personal decor style—especially if they’re moving out post-grade and want to decorate their new space.

9. Makeup Organizer

This chic little makeup organizer is perfect for any graduate who’s obsessed with all things beauty. They can store brushes, tools or actual makeup in this organizer, and it’ll look amazing in any room.

10. Agate Coasters

Sure, coasters might seem like a gift that isn’t too exciting, but when they’re as cute as these agate coasters, that changes things. Keep water stains off of furniture never looked so chic.

11. White Grid Umbrella

Your favorite grad moving somewhere where it rains constantly? Gift them a cute umbrella they’re sure to use over and over again. This minimalist umbrella from Shopbop is the perfect option for any style. It might seem overly practical, but I guarantee you’ll win for most frequently-used gift.

12.Kodak Powerflash Disposable Cameras

Challenge a graduate to spend an afternoon in the backyard doing a graduation photoshoot with these disposable cameras. They can send the film off to get developed and have some fun memories on which to look back.

13. Gray Malin Beach Candle

This Gray Malin beach candle doubles as a gorgeous piece of art from the iconic photographer. Once the candle burns down, the vessel can be turned into a pencil holder or planter!

14. Woke Up Like This Mug

Sometimes you really just need a cup of coffee before you can function. This cute pink mug is the perfect gift for any caffeine-loving grad.

15. Zelda Frame

This frame can hold a photo of you and your favorite graduate or a photo from their favorite days in school. Either way, it’s chic enough to be the perfect graduation gift.

16. Banana Neon Light

For any kitschy graduate, this neon banana light is a fun and quirky gift. Neon signs are having a major moment, so go ahead and lean into the trend.

17. Don’t Look At Me! Party Game

This Don’t Look At Me! party game is such fun gift for anyone—graduate or otherwise. You and your friends use one another’s camera rolls and add captions to them from the game. Plus, it’s an easy game to play with loved ones during social distancing.

18. Mini Spiral Notebook

For all those graduates who are constantly writing things down, taking notes or penning poems, a cute notebook is a sweet and thoughtful gift. This floral spiral notebook is the perfect size to fit into any bag, too.

19. Beach Speaker Cooler

Frankly, I’m obsessed with this beach speaker cooler. You can keep drinks cold and blast your favorite tunes. It’s a win/win situation—plus the palm pattern is too cute.

20. Sip Sip Tumbler

How can anyone have a bad day when you’re carrying around a tumbler that literally says “no bad days?” This cute reusable to-go cup can be used at home or in lieu of disposable cups at coffee shops.

21.Bamboo Melamine Bento Box

Whether this bento box is used for snacks or packing lunch for work, it’s sure to get lots of use from your favorite grade. They can even use it to hold pencils or school supplies if there’s no need to pack a meal.

22. Mental Health Journal

No matter what stage of life you’re in, mental health should be a priority. This cute mental health journal is a fun way to keep your thoughts in check.

23. Airpods Case

This aesthetically-pleasing AirPods case is a super cute way for your favorite grad to store their AirPods when they’re not using them. Plus, it has a little jump ring so it can be stored on a belt loop or backpack.

24. Gym Bag

A gym bag that tells it like it is is the perfect gift for anyone who loves to hit the gym—or works out for pizza. Either way, this bag is a fun gift option anyone would love.

25. Birkenstock Arizona Slide Sandal

Birkenstocks used to be considered “granola,” but they’ve recently become trendy for everyone—even if you don’t like to hang out in nature. The sandal in a black hue is a perfect neutral option that goes with anything, too.

26. Little Women by Louisa May Alcott

If you know someone who loved the 2020 film adaptation of the book, this hardcover version of Little Women with a cover designed by Rifle Paper Co. is an ideal gift. Not only is it a great read, but it’s also a work of art.

27. Monogram Journal

A journal is always a great gift idea, but it’s even better when that journal is monogrammed with your favorite graduate’s initials. These journals from Clare V. for Anthropologie are such a sleek and cute version.

28. Unicorn Pool Float

Big pool floats are in, baby. Treat your favorite graduate to this cool AF unicorn pool float they can use all summer long with their friends.

29. Link Drop Earrings

Treat your favorite grad to these adorable drop earrings. Not only are they sure to go with any summer ensemble, but golden yellow is trending for spring/summer 2020.

30. Makeup Bag

A cute makeup bag is never a bad gift idea. This pink and red bag is perfect for holding makeup, brushes or even art supplies, depending on the person.

31. Fleece Slippers

Fuzzy and fun, these pink fleece slippers are sure to keep anyone’s feel cozy. This type of slide slipper is majorly trending right now, too!

32. Growing Art Print

This art print not only has a super sweet sentiment for anyone going through a big change in their lives, but it’s also just adorable.

33. The Happy Planner

Help your favorite graduate keep up with dates, work schedules, assignments and more with this cute planner. Staying organized never looked so good.

34. Pink Peony Coconut Candle

This candle is as cute as it is perfect for making any apartment, dorm or bedroom smell amazing. When a candle doubles as a piece of decor, you know it’s a good gift.

35. Ring Holder

Let your fave graduate show off their favorite rings on this handmade ring holder. The white and gold hues make it perfect for any decor style.

36. Stainless Steel Straw Set

Being kind to the planet doesn’t have to be boring. Gift these cute stainless steel straws to someone who’s trying to better their world.

37. Coconut Milk Bath Bomb

Self care is one of the best gifts we can give. Try sending this coconut milk bath bomb to someone who might need some extra relaxation these days.

38. Babylonia Phone Case

OK, this abstract phone case is honestly just too cute to pass up. It’s perfectly artsy and protective enough for any phone.

39. Andy Dwyer Quote Print

Your favorite graduate might not have any idea what they’re doing, but odds are they’re doing it well. Inspire them with these words from Andy Dwyer from Parks and Rec.

40. Blue Top Handle Bag

Mini bags are a major trend right now, and this blue top handle purse is the perfect way to try it out. Plus, the chain strap is too, too cute.

41. Chambray Hand Cream

Give the gift of soft hands that also smell amazing. Madewell has their own line of beauty products, and this hand cream is definitely worth checking out.

42. Jumbo Claw Hair Clips

Hair accessories are having a comeback as of late, and these funky claw hair clips are a fun way to let someone try out the trend this summer.

43. Gold Dust Sunglasses

If your favorite graduate shines bright, gift them with these super chic sunnies. The classic black is a great color choice, considering it goes with any outfit.

44. Reusable Canvas Tote

This reusable canvas tote is perfect for carrying books, groceries or even used as a purse. Plus, who can deny that the design is ridiculously cute.

45. Koala Head Planter

If you want to gift something a little unique to someone with a green thumb, this koala plant holder is a cute option.

46. Be Kind Phone Case

It really isn’t hard to be kind—and you can remind your loved one with this super cute phone case. It gives me total Harry Styles vibes, too.

47. Hulu Subcription

Let your loved one watch all their favorites with a Hulu subscription. From Little Fires Everywhere to Dollface, there are so many amazing shows and movies they can stream.

48. Nostalgia Eu De Parfum

Help someone pick out their next signature scent and gift them with a new perfume to try this summer. This Nostalgia perfume comes in several different scents from which to choose.

49. Tarot Cards

Tarot cards are a fun hobby to try while stuck at home. Alleviate some of your favorite graduate’s boredom and send them some tarot cards to learn how to read.

50. Bad Ass Congratulations Card

Of course, what’s a gift guide without the perfect card? This sassy congratulations card is perfect for sending to your favorite graduate this year.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.