30 Perfect Graduation Dresses For Every Budget

With May rapidly approaching, so is graduation season, with thousands taking place across the country, and that means its time to sort through graduation dresses galore. Sure, the required cap and gown might hide what you’re wearing during the ceremony, but you will want a perfect dress to wear underneath for the seemingly endless stream of photos and events that follow the actual ceremony.
We hunted down the best graduation dresses for every budget—some for less than you’d spend on dinner, others dreamy designer options—to appeal to a range of different grads to-be.
When you peel away your somewhat boring (buy symbolic!) black gown for pictures, parties, and other celebratory events, rest assured you’re going to want to be in one of the 30 dresses above.
Click through the slideshow to shop graduation dresses that fit your style and budget now.
Diane von Furstenberg Zarita dress in nude ($325; available at ShopBop).
Joe Fresh eyelet applique dress ($69; available at Joe Fresh).
Carven printed cotton dress ($890; available at Net-a-Porter).
Topshop crop overlay duchess satin dress ($100; availabe at Topshop).
Dolce & Gabbana floral-print cotton-blend jacquard mini dress ($1,675; available at Net-a-Porter.com).
H&M rhinestone-trim dress ($99; available at H&M).
Tibi Chelsea dress ($298; available at Zappos).
Azede Jean Pierre silk linen Swarm white dress ($1,100; available at Azede Jean Pierre).
Needle & Thread gilded filigree embellished crepe mini dress ($280; available at Net-a-Porter).
Marc by Marc Jacobs Cady color-block mini dress ($498; available at Marc Jacobs).
House of Holland lace-detailed chambray mini dress ($280; available at Net-a-Porter).
Topshop black square back lace dress ($64; available at Topshop).
M Missoni solid rib tank dress ($995; available at ShopBop).
Shakuhachi rose cutout shift ($220; available at Far Fetch).
MSGM bow detail dress ($434; available at Far Fetch).
Dorothy Perkins pastel check boxpleat dress ($29; available at Dorothy Perkins).
J.Crew Collection basketweave dress ($350; available at J.Crew).
H&M textured dress ($69.95; available at H&M).
Moschino Cheap & Chic cotton blend polka dot dress ($495; available at StyleBop).
Steffen Schraut stretch cotton Marittimo lace dress ($305; available at StyleBop).
Alice & Olivia Maisie cloud print maxi dress ($396; available at Bloomingdale's).
Diane von Furstenberg Avery printed silk mini dress ($356; available at Net-a-Porter).
Tibi matte colorblock long dress ($675; available at Tibi).
Carven blue short dress ($465; available at Lyst).
Romwe lace floral print dress ($33; available at Romwe).