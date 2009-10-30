Grace Slick of Jefferson Airplane Fights Animal Testing

Grace Slick, singer of ’60s and ’70s psychedelic rock band Jefferson Airplane and Jefferson Starship, is bringing her message of peace, love, and equality into the present, becoming an adamant force in the fight for the humane treatment of chimpanzees. She, alongside the Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, a supporter of the Towns-Reichert Great Ape Protection Act, is encouraging Congress to make experimenting on the animals illegal, saying she was “shocked to learn that laboratories can keep chimpanzees locked up in metal cages about the size of a kitchen table. It’s time for the U.S. to join the long list of countries that prohibit invasive experiments on these amazingly intelligent animals.”

Slick’s campaign is bringing much-needed attention to the ethical mistreatment of chimps throughout lab testing procedures, and the two groups have brought a multimedia exhibit to DC that exemplifies the emotional and physical ramifications on the chimpanzees as a result of the government testing, attempting to urge Congress to end the invasive research.

She also is campaigning for all government-owned chimpanzees to be rehabilitated in sanctuaries, where they will be safe from harm.

