Grace Coddington’s Memoir Sold; Elizabeth & James Bag Launch

SINGLE SHOT: SITES WE LOVE

Plus sized model Marquita Pring on fashion photographer Steven Meisel, “We were all nervous at first, but he was so accommodating and friendly. You really felt like you were working with a genius. His creative energy is so intense.” [WWD]

Louis Vuitton is releasing a book about its global stores called, Louis Vuitton: Architecture & Interiors. That would look so pretty on a coffeetable. It’ll cost $130. [WWD]

American Apparel is launching on ebay and Bloomingdales. Hey, whatever works. [Fashionista]

Grace Coddington reportedly sold her memoir for a rumored $1.2 million. Go Grace. [Fashionologie]

DOUBLE SHOT: TWEET, TWEET

RT @neimanmarcus Full @ElizandJames report coming up. Here’s a scoop: they’re launching handbags next year! Ooh fun!

RT @StarworksGroup We asked Truc Nguyen of @StyleCaster to style one of our interns for three NYC outings. See the looks on our blog: bit.ly/qRl18V um, will do!

RT @stefanogabbana On the way….. dentist 😦 yfrog.com/kkc0ydvj #poorstefano

RT @IamMademoiselle Nursery has opened in west London called ‘Ibiza Tots’. Do they learn to dance on podiums whilst holding fans wearing sunglasses at night? Love it.