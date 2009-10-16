Grace Coddington: Vogue Editor to Present Award to Oscar de la Renta at Night of Stars Gala

Vogue‘s Grace Coddington has been enjoying a bit of extra exposure recently. The accidental star of The September Issue will be on hand this Thursday at Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars Gala to present the Superstar award to Oscar de la Renta. Other recipients at the “Storytellers”-themed event are below.

Star Awards:

Mary J Blige and James Franco will present to Gucci’s Frida Giannini

Iman will present to Michael Kors

Dita Von Teese will present to Stephen Jones

W magazine’s Dennis Freedman will present to Victoire de Castellane

Beauty:

Gwen Stefani will present an award to Coty Prestige’s Catherine Walsh

Sustainability Award:

André Leon Talley will present to Paula Wallace of the Savannah College of Art and Design

Corporate Leadership Award:

Michael Stipe will present to Diesel’s Renzo Rosso

Humanitarian Award:

Jon Bon Jovi will present to Kenneth Cole

Architecture Trophy:

Fern Mallis will present to Clodagh

Lord & Taylor Fashion Oracle Award:

Andy Cohen and Frances Berwick will accept on behalf of the Bravo network