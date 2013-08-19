Grace Coddington Stars in Marks & Spencer Campaign

Grace Coddington is one of fashion’s most beloved characters, having been Vogue’s creative director for years now. But lest we forget, Grace got her start in the industry as a model in the 1960s, and now, she’s returning to those roots for a just-released ad campaign for British heritage brand Marks & Spencer.

The campaign, dubbed “Britain’s Leading Ladies,” stars 12 British personalities from incredibly diverse backgrounds: Oscar-winning actor Helen Mirren and modeling vet Karen Elson both have leading roles, as well as an Olympic boxer, an artist, a CEO, a burn survivor, and many other women who are quite powerful, to say the least.

For those of us who have followed Grace’s career from its nexus, this career move is pretty exciting. She looks lovely in the ad, shot by Annie Leibovitz, with her flaming red hair blowing in the wind on London’s River Thames, and a pristine, content look on her face. And her look, of course, is perfectly chic: a classic trench coat covers a well-tailored blue pantsuit and a crisp white button-up. There are few people in the industry who we want to be as much as we want to be Grace Coddington, and this new image just seals the deal that much more.

See a few more shots from the campaign below!