Grace Coddington Spills All the (Juicy) Details About KimYe’s Vogue Cover

In an in-depth—and highly entertaining—interview with the Financial Times‘ Vanessa Friedman, Vogue’s beloved creative director Grace Coddington finally spilled some details about the issue that launched a thousand “I’M UNSUBSCRIBING!!!” proclamations. We’re talking, of course, about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West‘s mostly-maligned April Vogue cover.

What’s especially interesting—though not too surprising, given what we know about Coddington— was the admission that it was she, not Anna Wintour who had the idea to put the #worldsmosttalkedaboutcouple on the cover.

Coddington explained that for the April issue, the Vogue team wanted a wedding editorial, “And Anna probably had them in mind, because she had been seeing a lot of Kanye, so she said, ‘Maybe we should shoot it on lookalikes.’ And I thought, ‘Why not just do it on the real thing? This is Vogue.’ And I do think Kim Kardashian represents this moment in our culture. I’m fascinated by her, in the same way I’m fascinated by the people I see on the street or the subway.”

The 73-year-old former model also revealed that she asked five designers to make custom clothing for the couple, but wouldn’t say who they were. “I thought they would guess immediately when I sent the measurements but they didn’t. It wasn’t until the fitting they knew, and it still somehow stayed a secret.”

Overall, Coddington didn’t have anything negative to say about the experience, at least not publicly.

“It was fun. [Kim] is very professional. And the baby is very well-behaved. We did millions of pictures and she did not cry once. I got quite upset we did not have the baby on the cover. I knew going in it would be controversial – I got an envelope from Texas, with the cover ripped up into little pieces inside – but the designers all sent me flowers, so I guess they were happy.”

