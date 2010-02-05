Grace Coddington (And Her Cats!) to Make Second Film

Grace Coddington has a way of staying in the fashion industry’s limelight — we guess it has something to do with her past model history and perhaps the small fact that she is Vogue‘s current creative director, working alongside Anna Wintour.

We ourselves became a bit obsessed with the frizzy redhead after The September Issue premiered in the fall, and to our delight it’s been announced that Coddington’s film career may not be over just yet. R.J. Cutler, who directed The September Issue, is said to be behind Coddington’s new singular debut as starring actress (or voice over?) in a film based on her book Catwalk Cats, which may possibly come in the form of an animated feature starring her many feline friends.

Until then, we can get excited about The September Issue DVD release — set for February 23 — which boasts an additional 90 minutes of footage that includes Andre Leon Talley shopping in Paris, Coddington’s cats, and Anna and Bee Shaffer partaking in mother daughter activities together, but nonetheless we’re excited to see new snippets into one of fashion’s inner circle.

