Here’s a GIF of Claymation Grace Coddington Clapping at a Fashion Show

The only thing that might be better than seeing Vogue creative director/stylist extraordinaire Grace Coddington at a fashion show: seeing a claymation version of her at a fashion show. And thanks to the U.K.’s Stylist magazine, now we have both!

MORE: Grace Coddington Revives Her Modeling Career

For the cover of next week’s e-magazine, the folks over at Stylist created claymation versions of Vogue’s most powerful duo, Anna Wintour and Grace Coddington, sitting front row at a show. While the still image in itself would be something to admire, they went one step further in creating a GIF of their claymation creation. It’s so good, we just had to share.

MORE: Anna Wintour Cancels Miley Cyrus’ Vogue Cover

Check out the animated ladies above, and head to Stylist to see more of their great content!