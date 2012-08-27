Grace Coddington Created a Custom Balenciaga Tote with Cat Illustrations for Fashion’s Night Out

New York Fashion Week is officially a little more than a week away, and while we were cruising through the Fashion’s Night Out calendar (check out our Fashion’s Night Out guide here), we learned of one collaboration that we totally have to see for ourselves. Grace Coddington, the ying to a certain editrix’s yang, has teamed up with Balenciaga to bring eager fashionites a limited-edition, must-have bag for fall.

The bag is adorned with hand-drawn cat illustrations by Grace herself, and all of the cats sport different Balenciaga looks from the past decade, reports Vogue. The “Pumpkin Papier” tote (named after Coddington’s endeared pet) is a part of an accessories collection that also includes scarves. We hope to share our own pet-obsessions with Grace – she’s the guest of honor — and scope out the tote during the label’s Fashion’s Night Out event, held at the flagship store on West Twenty-second Street from 6 PM to 9 PM.

Photo via Vogue.